Gus’ Eye Surgery

Hey there, everyone! 🌟

I am reaching out to each and every one of you with a heartfelt plea. In case you don't know who I am, my name is Gus, I am a husbandm father of four boys, and a friend to many (you know who you are).

For the last 12+ years I am living and battling against a condition called keratoconus. In my particular case, I have advanced keratoconus. This condition affects the shape of my cornea, making it thin and bulge into a cone-like shape, causing vision problems that impact my day-to-day life. From not being able to see properly in bright environments, and constant migraines and headaches from the brightness of light, and more.

Watch this video from the Dr. who will do my procedures.

I have been advised by my doctors that I need to undergo five critical procedures to treat this condition effectively. 2 Procedures in my right eye, and three in my left. These procedures are not only essential for alleviating my discomfort but also for preserving my eyesight and improving my quality of life, for the rest of my life.

However, the cost of these procedures is beyond what I can manage on my own. That's why I am humbly requesting your support, your generosity, and your kindness. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a significant difference in helping me access the treatment I urgently need.

By donating to my eye surgery, you are not just offering financial assistance; you are offering hope, comfort, and a chance for a better "unforeseen" future (pun intended😂). Your support will not only help me regain my vision but will also bring me one step closer to leading a normal, fulfilling life.

I invite you, friends, family, and all compassionate souls out there🥺, to join me in this journey towards healing.

Please consider donating to and sharing this message with your network. Your kindness will never be forgotten, and your support will be truly cherished.





With gratitude and hope,

Gus ❤️