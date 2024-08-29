Guatemala Missions Trips

Hello all!

This coming March, my classmates and I will travel to Guatemala, where we will partner with One Way Community to serve kids and families in San Lorenzo and Comalapa. I am writing this letter to inform you about this mission trip as well as to invite you to support this trip both financially and through prayers so that we can help spread the love of God to individuals in Guatemala.



My classmates and I will spend seven full days in Guatemala. Each weekday morning of our trip, we will visit Spanish-speaking and indigenous families living in poverty to meet very basic needs in housing, health, and nutrition. We will supply groceries to families, build beds for families that have shelter but lack sufficient bedding, and install water filters and eco-stoves for families in need of clean water and cooking facilities in their homes. A significant portion of the money I am raising for this trip covers the cost of these items that we will supply to families.

Our team will also visit with each family that we serve, share our stories with them, and hear their stories. After years of Latin classes, my classmates and I are all taking Spanish this year and are excited to put our language skills to use! We are even more excited by the opportunity to tell these families about God’s incredible love and gift of salvation which has inspired us to love and serve others!

Each weekday afternoon, my classmates and I will participate in One Way Community’s programs that provide education and recreation to school-aged children in both San Lorenzo and Comalapa. Our team is developing a variety of activities to share with children; for example, Bible stories, games, and arts/crafts. These activities will, again, allow us to get to know these children and to tell them about the love of God and the work of Jesus Christ for them!

Arma Dei Academy’s mission is to “equip students to live purposefully and intelligently in service to God and others.” I am confident this trip will help accomplish that mission in my life, as it will expose me to the needs that individuals living in third-world countries have and give me concrete opportunities to serve God and others. My prayer going into this trip is that God will create in my heart an increasing desire to serve others and discernment on ways to best do so!

I want to invite you to support me on this trip, both financially and through prayer. If you are willing to receive updates on the planning and progress of this trip, I would love to add you to my email distribution list and keep you informed about ways that you can pray for me, my team, and the individuals and families that we encounter on our trip. The cost for this mission trip is $2000 per person, which also covers the cost of concrete needs (groceries, beds, water filters, stoves) that we will deliver to the families we serve. I will supply email updates on my progress in raising money for this trip in the months leading up to it.

Thank you for your willingness to consider supporting my mission trip to Guatemala both through prayer and financial gifts!

In Christ,

Alex Stuckey



