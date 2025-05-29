Guatemala Christmas 2025

This December, I have the incredible opportunity to go on a mission trip to Guatemala, where I will be serving at an orphanage and surrounding villages to help bring joy and hope to children during the Christmas season. Our goal is to create a truly memorable Christmas for these kids—many of whom have never experienced the warmth, excitement, and love that this season can bring. From providing gifts and meals to organizing festive activities, we aim to share not just material support but the genuine care and love of Jesus. I am reaching out to ask for your support-whether through prayer or financial assistance, as I answer this call to serve. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of these children.