Allow me to introduce you to Gennaro and Lisa, whose story began ten years ago. Gennaro, or “G”, as we like to call him, was a chef, who was passionate about woodworking. Lisa was a hair and makeup artist, who worked at a photo studio as a graphic designer. Together, they were a highly creative couple, with a shared love of animals, family, and cars. When Lisa’s lupus and autoimmune issues got to be too much, she began her own business selling LuLaRoe from home. Gennaro switched to working for Sysco, selling food to restaurants. Fur babies include Miss Addison, a Great Dane, and two kitty cats, Calipurr, and Miles Purr Hour.





Through the years, life centered mostly on Lisa’s ability to function. At one point, G decided to quit his job to help Lee with her business. They changed the name to The Style LeeGenn to reflect the collaboration. Throughout the pandemic, when Lee could barely leave the house or drive, G took over much of the day to day. When the business slowed down, he began working again as a chef and baker.





G was always a big guy with a love for the culinary arts. When he began dropping weight, retaining water, and coughing for months, he finally went to the doctor. The news was devastating. At 41, Gennaro found out he had lymphoma.





Tests to narrow down the type of lymphoma are just beginning. A bone marrow biopsy, a port, and pet scan, will help to determine the course of action. From there, a care plan will be put in place for G. Since the diagnosis, Gennaro has very little energy, he is quite often dizzy, and with painful lymph nodes. In the last 3 months, he has averaged dropping a pound a day, and has already lost roughly 100 lbs.





We are reaching out to ask for your prayers and support for this amazing couple. Medical costs are mounting quickly at a time when financial survival is already challenging. Living positively, and with love is the goal here. They thank you in advance for any donation you can find in your hearts to give. Every life is meaningful. Every story is important. We are all connected. We hope you decide to be apart of their journey. With collaborate effort on all our parts, we have put this fundraiser together out of love, encouragement, and hope. We all have a voice, please make G’s Journey be heard and shared.





My name is Danielle. I have known Lee since childhood when we were in Girl Scouts together. I had the privilege of witnessing these two beautiful souls find each other, and was a part of their wedding festivities as a bridesmaid. They have both been there for me in my own times of turmoil, so I am here for them during this difficult transition. I am honored to call them my best friends. Please join me in offering these two self sacrificing, hard working people some comfort and assistance. Let’s send them all the hearts.❤️



