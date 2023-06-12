Support Truly Independent Media in 2024!

Free speech is about allowing the public to see every side of any issue and decide what to think or how to proceed. To engage in constructive debate together.

That's been who we are for the past 17 years - fighting in the trenches to protect your right to disagree with Big Tech, Globalists, and your own government. To disagree with us. But that doesn't happen in a vacuum.

Most of our funding comes from donors like you: subscribers and one-time gift-givers who value alternative news and opinion.

As we work our way into 2024, site updates, new features, and rising costs make it more expensive to operate, and the Censorship Industrial Complex would like nothing more than to see another dissenting media platform go under.

We hope you can sign up for a monthly gift to help us keep the lights on or give a generous one-time donation because we can't do this without you.

And feel free to visit us before you decide if you can support us.

Thank You!