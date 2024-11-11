TREATMENT FOR GREG HERBERT

Greg was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018. Since 2019 he’s been battling very high white blood cells, causing him numerous infections throughout each year. His spleen has enlarged to 31 cm, taking up much of the space in his stomach area, making it very hard to eat. His platelets dropped to 40% of what they should be.

For over four years he’s been doing deep research on natural ways to cure his condition and being seen by a holistic M.D. and an oncologist. His tests and blood results improved steadily by doing dozens of protocols per day with specialized nutrients, nutritious food and prescriptions, Things took a turn for the worse with his last blood test on October 30th, 2024. His test results made a dramatic change and dropped into the “critical” classification due to his financial situation and his inability to acquire the needed protocols over the past 8 weeks.

Greg served six years in the US Army Special Forces, the Green Berets. He also did extensive and valuable ministry work in Africa for over 20 years. He served an orphanage/boarding school with 3000 students that go from Kindergarten to Bible College. Greg has been on numerous Boards of Directors including Athletes International Ministry, Aim for Africa, Alpha Omega and Primus University of Theology.



Greg is married to his wife Vivian and has 3 children and 5 grandchildren. They attended New Life Church in Ahwatukee, AZ and Grace Church in Pickerington Ohio. He is currently the primary caretaker of his mother who has dementia.

Greg's entire life has been about serving others. Now his bank account has run dry and he needs money to continue his protocols to survive and defeat this disease. Besides your prayers he needs your financial assistance in whatever capacity you can give. It will all count. The Lord bless you for your generosity.