TREATMENT FOR GREG HERBERT

Goal:
USD $77,000
Raised:
USD $1,130
Campaign funds will be received by Greg Herbert
Greg was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018. Since 2019 he’s been battling very high white blood cells, causing him numerous infections throughout each year. His spleen has enlarged to 31 cm, taking up much of the space in his stomach area, making it very hard to eat. His platelets dropped to 40% of what they should be.
For over four years he’s been doing deep research on natural ways to cure his condition and being seen by a holistic M.D. and an oncologist. His tests and blood results improved steadily by doing dozens of protocols per day with specialized nutrients, nutritious food and prescriptions, Things took a turn for the worse with his last blood test on October 30th, 2024. His test results made a dramatic change and dropped into the “critical” classification due to his financial situation and his inability to acquire the needed protocols over the past 8 weeks.
Greg served six years in the US Army Special Forces, the Green Berets. He also did extensive and valuable ministry work in Africa for over 20 years. He served an orphanage/boarding school with 3000 students that go from Kindergarten to Bible College. Greg has been on numerous Boards of Directors including Athletes International Ministry, Aim for Africa, Alpha Omega and Primus University of Theology.
Greg is married to his wife Vivian and has 3 children and 5 grandchildren. They attended New Life Church in Ahwatukee, AZ and Grace Church in Pickerington Ohio. He is currently the primary caretaker of his mother who has dementia.
Greg's entire life has been about serving others. Now his bank account has run dry and he needs money to continue his protocols to survive and defeat this disease. Besides your prayers he needs your financial assistance in whatever capacity you can give. It will all count. The Lord bless you for your generosity.
In the name of Jesus Christ I speak to the systems in your body to be strengthened and overcome any blood or other irregularities. You are healed and are healing. Your strength is growing. Greg, in prayer I connect you to the fulfillment of all the assignments God has for you. You will arise in strength , wisdom, and Faith. I will pray these and more for you over the next week.
Keeping you in our prayers. Thanks for always being active and available when you're available. You're an integral part of our community.
You have perfect health.
We love & appreciate you, Greg.
I've been blessed in biz Greg and want to share some of it. :)
We are with you Greg. We love you Greg.
May the good lord bless you will a full recovery to health. Keeping you in my prayers 🙏. Giorgio
OK Lord open the floodgates.... In Jesus name...
