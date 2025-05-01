Greg Estridge Funeral

On Monday, April 28, my best friend Carrie Estridge unexpectedly lost her husband. He was the sole provider for the family while Carrie stayed home to care for their special needs child. The loss of Greg has caused a dire financial need for his family. Beyond everyday expenses their immediate need is assistance with covering the cost of funeral expenses. At this time she has zero funds to even begin planning Greg's funeral.

If you feel called to donate, please know how much it is appreciated and needed. Thank you, all, and prayers for guidance and comfort are always welcome!

With love and gratitude,

Kim Gragg