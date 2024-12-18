Campaign Image

Supporting Greg and Trudi Rusnock

My good friend Trudi and her husband Greg are in need of our help. Trudi fell and broke her leg last Saturday. She had had previous surgeries on that leg which required rods, screws and plates. As a result of this recent break she required surgery again to remove some of the previous hardware and repair the break with new rods, screws and plates. The surgery went well but she will not be able to put any weight on her leg until the end of February and will require many weeks of recuperation after that. She’ll be going into rehab soon for a couple of weeks. Trudi’s husband Greg has also been very ill for several months and requires constant care. Their daughter Tammy has requested a leave of absence from her work to care for Greg and her mother when she gets home from rehab. This will cause an extreme financial hardship for this family. I hope you can find it in your heart to help them with a donation. Some of you may know Trudi during her time as a waitress at Boulder View Tavern and Dom n’ Ali’s Restaurant.  

Recent Donations
Nancy Smith
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Peggy WillsFlite
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Im so sorry my dear friend. I wish i was closer to physically help out!! Your a great daughter Tammy.plz tell Trudi her friend Peggy is thoughts and prayers are for her and all family. I will put your parents on a prayer line. Im so sad to see this. "Pull threw Gurt!! I love you , your strong woman!!

Kate Carmody
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Greg and Trudy were always great friends to my dad. They are kind and generous. They never hesitated to give us a place to stay, meals, and fun times with only a moments notice.

Gary
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Edd zarsky
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

Valerie Laul
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Hope you both feel better soon...

Mimi Brandt
$ 20.00 USD
23 days ago

Sending prayers

Gail Redelheim
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

Hope this helps. Wish it was more. Happy Holidays. Speedy recovery

Jen Ketchledge
$ 20.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

Trish Goodman
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

Praying for your family.

Jack and Leslie Stapleton
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

