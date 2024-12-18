Supporting Greg and Trudi Rusnock

My good friend Trudi and her husband Greg are in need of our help. Trudi fell and broke her leg last Saturday. She had had previous surgeries on that leg which required rods, screws and plates. As a result of this recent break she required surgery again to remove some of the previous hardware and repair the break with new rods, screws and plates. The surgery went well but she will not be able to put any weight on her leg until the end of February and will require many weeks of recuperation after that. She’ll be going into rehab soon for a couple of weeks. Trudi’s husband Greg has also been very ill for several months and requires constant care. Their daughter Tammy has requested a leave of absence from her work to care for Greg and her mother when she gets home from rehab. This will cause an extreme financial hardship for this family. I hope you can find it in your heart to help them with a donation. Some of you may know Trudi during her time as a waitress at Boulder View Tavern and Dom n’ Ali’s Restaurant.