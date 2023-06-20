GREENWOOD Rebuilding What Was Lost

We want to continue to build a community resource that supports and encourages equity. The GREENWOOD PROJECT, named after the TULSA Massacre of 1921, is a place that will provide educational resources to everyone in need of them. The Black Wall Street Massacre, left many lives lost and total destruction of integral resources, tradesmen, families, and businesses. We want to restore those values through educational and outreach programs, that include but not limited to:

- Reading/Writing/Financial Literacy: Civics Courses: Gardening: Farming: Firearms Training: Constitutional Education: Father Programs: Camping: Archery: Hunting Skills: Youth and Adult Mentorship: Conflict Resolution

We have obtained the land but it needs to be developed. 40 acres, just 35 miles south of Atlanta, GA, is waiting on you to help us make a difference. The land allows for children to have an escape from their harsh environments and learn without interference. Adults will be able to attend classes and even have available childcare on sight, so they can work on bettering themselves, without the extra cost and hassle of locating a babysitter.

We have the land, but need classrooms, roads, supplies, etc. Our founder, Kevin Dixie, has already placed over six figures into this project, but we need more help to make this project come true. We want to work and change lives, without having to depend on the government to do it for us. Please help us build equitable value back into the lives of those in need. Please help us rebuild what was lost🙏🏾

"Aiming for the Truth", which GREENWOOD is a project of, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Thank you for your consideration.



