Campaign Image

GREENWOOD Rebuilding What Was Lost

Goal:

 USD $250,000

Raised:

 USD $4,260

Campaign created by Kevin Dixie

Campaign funds will be received by Kevin Dixie

GREENWOOD Rebuilding What Was Lost

We want to continue to build a community resource that supports and encourages equity. The GREENWOOD PROJECT, named after the TULSA Massacre of 1921, is a place that will provide educational resources to everyone in need of them. The Black Wall Street Massacre, left many lives lost and total destruction of integral resources, tradesmen, families, and businesses. We want to restore those values through educational and outreach programs, that include but not limited to:

- Reading/Writing/Financial Literacy: Civics Courses: Gardening: Farming: Firearms Training: Constitutional Education: Father Programs: Camping: Archery: Hunting Skills: Youth and Adult Mentorship: Conflict Resolution

We have obtained the land but it needs to be developed. 40 acres, just 35 miles south of Atlanta, GA, is waiting on you to help us make a difference. The land allows for children to have an escape from their harsh environments and learn without interference. Adults will be able to attend classes and even have available childcare on sight, so they can work on bettering themselves, without the extra cost and hassle of locating a babysitter.

We have the land, but need classrooms, roads, supplies, etc. Our founder, Kevin Dixie, has already placed over six figures into this project, but we need more help to make this project come true. We want to work and change lives, without having to depend on the government to do it for us. Please help us build equitable value back into the lives of those in need. Please help us rebuild what was lost🙏🏾

"Aiming for the Truth", which GREENWOOD is a project of, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Thank you for your consideration.

Recent Donations
Show:
Sean McMann
$ 5.00 USD
13 days ago

I just saw you for the first time at GunCon. I really like your message. You're doing more than most! Keep up the good work!

Sean McMann
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

I just saw you for the first time at GunCon. I really like your message. You're doing more than most! Keep up the good work!

Tyler Galpin
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for being a great human, and running a great facility. Appreciate your work and mission.

Theresa Sutera
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for allowing us to utilize your property for the weekend. Greatly appreciate it!

JT
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Stanley White
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you, continue the great work!!

Troy Butler
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks for what your doing.

Taylor Barefield
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for opening your home up to us! Love your Greenwood mission

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Dawson T
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love the mission

Chris Massa
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

IwasHere
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Justin Eaton
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Alan D
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Keith Adams
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Do good work

Bimat1776
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Always doing the work, KD. The inspiration to future generations and those supporting you is awesome. From the Bimat Family in Central CA, much love and prayers for the completion of this plan!

Sean McMann
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

I just saw you for the first time at GunCon. I really like your message. You're doing more than most! Keep up the good work!

Ken Baker
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Grass roots is where it’s at. I applaud KD for taking a stand! Get behind this man!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo