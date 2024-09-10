Campaign Image
Ministry Business Startup

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $1,020

Campaign created by Shataqua Ashmore

Campaign funds will be received by Shataqua Ashmore

I am seeking to raise money for my ministry “Greater Victory Ministry” in the hopes of starting an apparel making business. I need to purchase the equipment and merchandise needed to create the apparel. Proceeds from all sales will go into expanding the business, by offering our services to other ministries, churches etc. proceeds will also go towards travel expenses for mission trips. Traveling from state to state and eventually internationally. My vision and purpose is to help people grow closer to God, and discover their identity in Christ. Myself and the ladies from my ministry will tell our testimony of how God has saved our lives, and can do the same for them. I would like to develop a community for the lost and found in Christ. A donation in any amount to help us reach our goal, will be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance. 

Recent Donations
Sowing
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

I pray that God blesses this venture and it will bear fruits that will touch the lives of many others.

Carole Mathews
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for your service

Sowing
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I pray that God blesses this venture and it will bear fruits that will touch the lives of many others.

Sowing
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I pray that God blesses this venture and it will bear fruits that will touch the lives of many others.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

May God bless you and make his face shine upon you and give you peace.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Sowing
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I pray that God blesses this venture and it will bear fruits that will touch the lives of many others.

Anonymous Giver
$ 170.00 USD
3 months ago

May God Bless the works of your hands. Keep up the faith sis. GOD will see you through

Anna N
$ 60.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

