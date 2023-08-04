Taking The Gospel To The World

My Name is Jeff Brunty. I am the Senior Pastor of the Greater Grace Palm Beach. Our call is to bring the Gospel to the lost and dying world around us and to those who may think that they are without hope and too sinful to be saved. We believe the 'Literal" Word of God that says "But where sin abounded, grace did much more abound" Romans 5:20b. We reach out to the community by holding different community events, including, but not limited to, concerts, picnics for the homeless, knocking on doors in the community around us, visiting nursing homes and hospitals and whatever else our Lord puts in our hearts to do.

From a while back to now we began to feel the pinch of the bad economy we are currently experiencing. We say this without any intention to be political but it is just the simple reality. The higher prices of everything have greatly affected us. And now on top of everything the commercial front that we rent was sold. Consequently, the new owner raised our rent significantly. That coupled with the fact that some of our members have moved on and can no longer attend our church, we are finding ourselves in the red. For this reason, first and foremost, we bow our knees and pray. Of course, we also believe what the Lord says in His Word "But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you." Mathew 6:33 and then again in Philippians 4:19 "But my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus."

We would be exceedingly grateful for any donations that we could receive as God puts it on your hearts to give. Our goal is to raise $5,000.00 monthly to fulfill the financial obligations of our church.

Thank you very much for your giving and God Bless you.

Sincerely,

P. Jeff Brunty







