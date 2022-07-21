Support Greater Grace Community Church Ft. Pierce

Monthly Goal:
USD $1,500
Total Raised:
USD $2,715
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Greater Grace Community Fellowship
Dear Friends
For years we've known the Moses family as very anointed singers and very active in their church in Brooklyn, NY. On May of this year Colleen and I finally announced in our home church in Baltimore that we were moving to Pt. St. Lucie, Florida. Two days before our move Pastor Jason contacted us to let us know that Pastor Moses and his family moved to Pt. St. Lucie last August. Well, we contacted P. Moses, talked to him and found out that lives only 7 “literal” minutes from our house. The reason the Moses family moved to Pt. St. Lucie was none other than the calling of God to plant a church here. P. Darrell Moses took a step of faith, following God’s lead and started the church in his home, together with his family. We have been attending the Bible studies on Thursday nights. This divine appointment has given us the opportunity to get to know P. Moses and his family. We tell you, P. Moses is an anointed man of God, not only an anointed singer but a great teacher and preacher of the Word of God with a great vision. As well is his family who give him all the needed support to walk forward with this great vision. By God's providential hand he met another pastor in Ft. Pierce who offered to rent a business front space for only $1,500.00 a month (a rare jewel in Florida these days). At the moment and because of their recent move things are a bit tight financially speaking. And here is the reason why we created this page. We need the help of the Body of Christ. P. Moses took a big step of faith to say yes! and take on the contract on that property knowing that he didn’t have the funds to pay the rent. But he did it by faith for he knows that the hand of God is never too short to provide our needs and specially when it is a matter of His church. If any of you could pitch in $1, $5, $10 or whatever God would put in your hearts that would go a long way and P. Moses would be very appreciative. At least for a time until the church grows to be self sustained. With all that being said please join the vision for the new church being planted in Ft. Pierce, Florida. This is a great opportunity to… " lay up for ourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal"
NOTE: All the proceeds from your donations are going directly to the church’s bank account.
Thank you in advance for your generosity,
God bless you all.
On behalf of P. Moses and the newly planted church in Ft. Pierce
Leon & Colleen Altuna
Numbers: 6:24-26
Dear P. Moses, Thank you for your obedience to the calling of God. Your life and that of all your family members is a tremendous witness of that calling. For the last couple of years since we moved to Pt. St. Lucie we have been greatly blessed by your love, your example, your dedication and the great anointing in your messages. May the Lord continue to Richly bless you, Leon & Colleen
For Fund Raiser
Offering
Merry Christmas! Thank you for preaching the true Word of God and reaching the lost sheep! Many blessings to you and your family!
Love and honored to support this ministry! Praying God can send us more time to pray for the ministry, more money to give, and just see this ministry grow more and more! Happy Thanksgiving and Praise Jesus we have this blessed gift!
Praise Jesus for this ministry!
NULL
Love giving to this beautiful church!
Praying for all of you every day. God is faithful and always provide for His people! Numbers 6:24-26
Thank you Lord for this ministry!
God pless you Pastor Darrell. Thanks to you and the family for blessing me over the years with your great singing.
Praise the Lord! Love this new work and new church! So blessed watching live online today!
Bruh I am so proud of your accomplishments Your favorite Sister in law
God bless you! We love you all!
October 25th, 2022
Dear Friends,
Here are the videos of Friday evening conference with P. Bill Alexson, P. Ken Feyers and P. Schaller bringing us the Word of God. Then Pastor Darrell Moses and Veronica blessed us with their anointed singing and you can hear them on the 34 minute mark (Sorry that the quality of the sound is not perfect) but enjoy it anyway!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hr5j-hjtXBE Friday Evening
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvEfbBvTdMY Saturday Morning
And please continue to pray for P. Darrell Moses and the new church that by the calling of God he started in Fort Pierce Florida. Please pray for disciples, pray for the church finances as it is not easy for them to come up with the $1,500.00 rent money every month. But as a praise report God has been faithful every month. Glory to God. Pray for the surrounding neighborhoods that God would move mightily in their hearts to receive His word and that God would instill thirst and hunger in their spirit man to draw near to God.
Thank you very much for your love and your generous giving.
On behalf of Pastor Darrell Moses,
Thank you and God bless you all.
Leon Altuna
Num 6:24-26
October 24th, 2022
Dear Friends,
This past weekend we celebrated our annual Florida churches conference. The kick off took place on Thursday (10/20/2022) evening and Friday morning at P. Ken Feyers church in Miami. Then on Friday evening on for the rest of the weekend we all met at P. Jeff Brunty's church in Lake Worth. It was a great time of rejoicing, unity, laughter communion, fellowship, food, etc. but most of all the Word of God was richly preached and taught. Pastor Chuck came all the way from Clear Water Florida, Pastor Moses and Veronica from Pt. St. Lucie. P. Ken Feyers from Miami, P. Carl Gail from Wilmington Delaware and many of our brothers and sisters from many other places here in Florida. It was a mini convention. What an awesome thing is for brethren to dwell together in harmony. God truly commanded His blessings on all of us and the time we spent together (Ps. 133). The messages were anointed and so was the worship. Just AMAIZING!!! Wish you all could have been here celebrating together with us. But we understand the constrains of time and distance and $$$ which limits us. But nonetheless we wanted to share with all of you the joyful moments at least with the pictures. Here is the link to the pictures taken during the entire weekend celebration:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/wrDju2oWCvR4bVzd8
Enjoy!!!
God bless you all,
Leon Altuna
Numbers 6:24-26
September 1st, 2022
Dear Brother & Sisters,
We are very thankful for the great support we received from all of you this past month. We came very closed to accomplish our $1,500.00 goal to pay for the rent of the local where we are holding our services in Ft. Pierce, Florida. Now, as we enter the month of September we continue to access the throne room of grace in prayer of intercession for all of you in many aspects (Health healings, finances, salvation of relatives and much more) We are well aware that we are living in difficult times. Our Lord predicted it. But in the midst of all the evil going on in the world we rejoice that God has a greater plan for His people. We are all a part of His great plan and that involves The Great Commission. Souls are getting saved. We are committed to His plan and despite all the difficulties we may encounter along the way we know that He will provide for all of us and we also know that we can do all things through Christ Jesus who strengthen us. Lord willing and with your help we will be able to raise the funds we need for the next month rent. Thank you for being a part of the Fort Pierce church with your prayers and with your giving. And please continue in the faith, be strong in the Lord and specially as we the day approaching.
May the Lord richly bless you all,
P. Darrell Moses
Numbers 6:24-26
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.