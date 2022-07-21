Support Greater Grace Community Church Ft. Pierce

Dear Friends



For years we've known the Moses family as very anointed singers and very active in their church in Brooklyn, NY. On May of this year Colleen and I finally announced in our home church in Baltimore that we were moving to Pt. St. Lucie, Florida. Two days before our move Pastor Jason contacted us to let us know that Pastor Moses and his family moved to Pt. St. Lucie last August. Well, we contacted P. Moses, talked to him and found out that lives only 7 “literal” minutes from our house. The reason the Moses family moved to Pt. St. Lucie was none other than the calling of God to plant a church here. P. Darrell Moses took a step of faith, following God’s lead and started the church in his home, together with his family. We have been attending the Bible studies on Thursday nights. This divine appointment has given us the opportunity to get to know P. Moses and his family. We tell you, P. Moses is an anointed man of God, not only an anointed singer but a great teacher and preacher of the Word of God with a great vision. As well is his family who give him all the needed support to walk forward with this great vision. By God's providential hand he met another pastor in Ft. Pierce who offered to rent a business front space for only $1,500.00 a month (a rare jewel in Florida these days). At the moment and because of their recent move things are a bit tight financially speaking. And here is the reason why we created this page. We need the help of the Body of Christ. P. Moses took a big step of faith to say yes! and take on the contract on that property knowing that he didn’t have the funds to pay the rent. But he did it by faith for he knows that the hand of God is never too short to provide our needs and specially when it is a matter of His church. If any of you could pitch in $1, $5, $10 or whatever God would put in your hearts that would go a long way and P. Moses would be very appreciative. At least for a time until the church grows to be self sustained. With all that being said please join the vision for the new church being planted in Ft. Pierce, Florida. This is a great opportunity to… " lay up for ourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal"

NOTE: All the proceeds from your donations are going directly to the church’s bank account.

Thank you in advance for your generosity,

God bless you all.

On behalf of P. Moses and the newly planted church in Ft. Pierce

Leon & Colleen Altuna

Numbers: 6:24-26