Solar in the village

 KES 1,500,000

 KES 27,972

gabriel ray

gabriel Oduor

I am raising find to help the less fortunate in the village up country would like all the villagers to have solar system.

We are raised in Africa where opportunity comes once and in mostly likely hood of most Africans, we hope for best but we always ends up dieng before even ever seeing electricity being that most villages are not electrically accecible by that we tend to try have the solar for the villagersI am raising funds to support the less fortunate in our remote village upcountry by providing solar systems for every household. Having been raised in Africa, we understand that opportunities often come once in a lifetime. Tragically, many people in our community pass away without ever experiencing the benefits of electricity. The majority of our villages lack access to the national grid, leaving us in darkness. In light of this, we are determined to bring solar power to our village, fostering a brighter future for all and transforming lives with sustainable energy.

Anonymous Giver
15000.00 KES
3 hours ago

Mlle Chloe

Mlle Chloe
10080.00 KES
6 hours ago

August to see how far is the project success.

Anonymous Giver
2892.00 KES
6 hours ago

Will be their on august

