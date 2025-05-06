Planning campaign against new mosque in Gravesend

A planning application has been submitted to turn the beautiful old Peacock Pub in Gravesend into "Place of Worship or Religious Instruction".

Even though it was refused 6 months ago: https://www.kentonline.co.uk/gravesend/news/new-bid-to-turn-pub-into-a-mosque-as-fresh-plans-emerge-323780/

I am asking for donations toward the out of pocket expenses of a legal campaign to help resist the repeat application.

Those expenses will be £1,500, but I have set the limit of this appeal at £1,700 to include GiveSendGo fees plus some paid help with organising the campaign.

As usual, none of the money will go to me but on the costs of fighting this application.