Campaign Image

GrassRootsWarriorNetwork

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $4,185

Campaign created by Kevin Hoyt

Campaign funds will be received by Kevin Hoyt

GrassRootsWarriorNetwork

We are a public network supported by/for "We the People". It is is a new way to find all your news in one place. We distribute programming that is directly responsive to the American public.

We are the one stop shop for unbiased and accurate reporting of current events and the truth around past events. 

This new media platform will use the power of the Internet and social media to connect people with the programming they want to see. GrassRootsWarrior Network (GRWN) will give "We the People" options to use their discernment to decide what resonates with them and provide a way for them to support the shows they love. By pooling resources and collaborating, we can create a powerful new voice in the world of media.

Your blessed donation no matter how big or small will allow us to get the Truths to "We the People"…

We greatly appreciate and thank you for your generous donations to make this GRWN a reality.

Recent Donations
Show:
Kimberly Kohler
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Suzinator7
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Much love and praying protection over you and yours.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
6 months ago

Blessings Kevin, thank you and GRWN, you are in our daily prayers, Psalms 91! Ephesians 6 10-24, Isaiah 54-17, Psalms 23, GOD WINS, Love, Light and Peace from our heart to yours, Family and SoulTeam.

Paula
$ 27.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying for you Patriot Warrior Kevin. We actually had a brief conversation months ago and I know you’re the real deal…a strong man with a huge heart for your fellow man. Thank you Kevin and God bless you!!!

DrT
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Please tell me how I can purchase a wave watch

Vivian
$ 5.00 USD
7 months ago

Keep it up Kev!

Vivian
$ 10.00 USD
7 months ago

Give 'em heck GRWN team!

Sherrie Bradford
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

We are the News now. So excited to be an ongoing part of getting and seeking the truth. Thank you for starting this. WWG1WGA!

Lakes Region Field Sky
$ 5.00 USD
8 months ago

Lakes Region Field & Sky will be making monthly donations after our group meetings which are the first Monday of each month. WWG1WGA!

Suzinator7
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

Love ya soul to soul! Amazing work… we all owe you so much.

Sherrie Bradford
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

We are the News now. So excited to be an ongoing part of getting and seeking the truth. Thank you for starting this. WWG1WGA!

Lakes Region Field Sky
$ 5.00 USD
9 months ago

Lakes Region Field & Sky will be making monthly donations after our group meetings which are the first Monday of each month. WWG1WGA!

Suzinator7
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

Love ya soul to soul! Amazing work… we all owe you so much.

Robert Loffredo
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country. Blessings to all those at grassroot Warriors net work the armor of God is around you now and forever. No weapon formed against you shall ever prosper.

Sherrie Bradford
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

We are the News now. So excited to be an ongoing part of getting and seeking the truth. Thank you for starting this. WWG1WGA!

Lakes Region Field Sky
$ 5.00 USD
10 months ago

Lakes Region Field & Sky will be making monthly donations after our group meetings which are the first Monday of each month. WWG1WGA!

Suzinator7
$ 20.00 USD
11 months ago

Love ya soul to soul! Amazing work… we all owe you so much.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

God bless you on your missions.

Susan
$ 5.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
11 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo