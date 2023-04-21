GrassRootsWarriorNetwork

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $4,185
Campaign funds will be received by Kevin Hoyt
We are a public network supported by/for "We the People". It is is a new way to find all your news in one place. We distribute programming that is directly responsive to the American public.
We are the one stop shop for unbiased and accurate reporting of current events and the truth around past events.
This new media platform will use the power of the Internet and social media to connect people with the programming they want to see. GrassRootsWarrior Network (GRWN) will give "We the People" options to use their discernment to decide what resonates with them and provide a way for them to support the shows they love. By pooling resources and collaborating, we can create a powerful new voice in the world of media.
Your blessed donation no matter how big or small will allow us to get the Truths to "We the People"…
We greatly appreciate and thank you for your generous donations to make this GRWN a reality.
Much love and praying protection over you and yours.
Blessings Kevin, thank you and GRWN, you are in our daily prayers, Psalms 91! Ephesians 6 10-24, Isaiah 54-17, Psalms 23, GOD WINS, Love, Light and Peace from our heart to yours, Family and SoulTeam.
Praying for you Patriot Warrior Kevin. We actually had a brief conversation months ago and I know you’re the real deal…a strong man with a huge heart for your fellow man. Thank you Kevin and God bless you!!!
Please tell me how I can purchase a wave watch
Keep it up Kev!
Give 'em heck GRWN team!
We are the News now. So excited to be an ongoing part of getting and seeking the truth. Thank you for starting this. WWG1WGA!
Lakes Region Field & Sky will be making monthly donations after our group meetings which are the first Monday of each month. WWG1WGA!
Love ya soul to soul! Amazing work… we all owe you so much.
Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country. Blessings to all those at grassroot Warriors net work the armor of God is around you now and forever. No weapon formed against you shall ever prosper.
God bless you on your missions.
