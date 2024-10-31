Supporting Grandma Jean's Hearing

As we all know Grandma Jean is about the most amazing 90yr old go getter we all know! With only one hindrance to her these days her HEARING!

Aunt Pam, Christopher, and I have tried many tricks and aids to help her hearing this far with no avail. We even stuck a camera in her ears hahaha.

Pam finally got Grandma to go to an Audiologist, but the hearing aids they are saying she ACTUALLLY needs will cost anywhere from $1500 to upwards of $3000 or a little more.

Now I know it sounds a little ridiculous to some, she's getting older, she's loosing her hearing it is what it is. BUT I want you to really think about this for a minute. This is a woman whose life revolves around listening to other people 24/7, including her God. She still does her Bible Studies with her friends, and is now teaching two of my kids about God and the have so many questions and it's hard for her to hear what they are asking her on her most favorite thing to talk/teach about.

So please think about it and please if you can donate do. I know it right after her big party and right before Christmas, but we are kind of thinking this would be a perfect Christmas Miracle for her. No need to donate alot just what little you can it will all eventually add up.

And share her story on your social media, ya never know. Thank you all for coming together again for the matriarch of our family!