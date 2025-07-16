Help Fund the Audit They Never Wanted

Over the past few months, I’ve been quietly, 👉but relentlessly, 👉filing FOIP (Freedom of Information) requests with the City of Grande Prairie.

What I’ve uncovered so far is damning:

- Line-by-line council expenditures

- Undisclosed trips, trainings, and perks

- Climate governance alignments with global NGOs

- Public-private entanglements with no public oversight

🧾 These aren’t just documents, they’re receipts. 👉They form the backbone of a citizen-led municipal audit and a forthcoming public disclosure report.

But there’s a real cost to this truth.

Cost of Transparency So Far👇

- $222.75 paid to access council expenses (2023–2025)

- $351.68 now required for Part 2 (2022 records)👈

- Over $1,000 estimated total for full access and processing👈

This is a live investigation.

The system charges us just to see how they

spend our money.