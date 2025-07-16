Help Fund the Audit They Never Wanted

Monthly Goal:
CAD $1,200
Total Raised:
CAD $100
Raised this month:
CAD $100
Over the past few months, I’ve been quietly, 👉but relentlessly, 👉filing FOIP (Freedom of Information) requests with the City of Grande Prairie.
What I’ve uncovered so far is damning:
- Line-by-line council expenditures
- Undisclosed trips, trainings, and perks
- Climate governance alignments with global NGOs
- Public-private entanglements with no public oversight
🧾 These aren’t just documents, they’re receipts. 👉They form the backbone of a citizen-led municipal audit and a forthcoming public disclosure report.
But there’s a real cost to this truth.
Cost of Transparency So Far👇
- $222.75 paid to access council expenses (2023–2025)
- $351.68 now required for Part 2 (2022 records)👈
- Over $1,000 estimated total for full access and processing👈
This is a live investigation.
The system charges us just to see how they
spend our money.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.