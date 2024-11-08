Send Grainne to India

Grainne's heart has been especially soft toward women and children who have experienced sexual trauma due to her own life experiences. She's spent countless hours writing essays and presenting school projects on the harm of porn and the indescribable pain of abuse, trafficking, and rape.

Because of her parents' work within these communities in India, she's held tightly to the idea that she should go. She should serve. She should see.

And, in a sudden and surprising way, she was there. October 28, she discovered it was a possibility. October 30, she found out it was a certainty. And November 2, she was on a plane headed to India.

Traveling with To the Ends of the Earth and serving I Am's partner homes in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Kathmandu, Grainne is able to pour her love out on women and children who have endured life's worst.

Our prayer is that she is a blessing to everyone she meets and the team she is traveling with. Our hope is that her own heart will mend.

TTEOTE offered to front the money so that she could go. She took a leap of faith, said "I'm willing, send me", and stepped forward.