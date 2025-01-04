Home for The Graham Family

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $2,745
Campaign funds will be received by Renae Groskreutz
On January 3rd Charlie & Amanda Graham and their 4 kids ages 10, 6, 3 & 2
We’re travel on I-40 in Arizona when they lost control of the Excursion (SUV) & 38 ft camper trailer.
The Graham family has been living FULL time in their Camper since August 2023 this was their home. They had several more months of needing to live in the camper.
The Excursion (SUV) and the camper are Totaled.
Yes there is insurance but we don’t know about all the personal stuff like toys, clothes, groceries, bikes, generator and so on.
We are all so thankful that No one is hurt everyone is OKAY just really shook up.
please consider giving to The Graham Family for what they will need.
Thank in advance for praying and sending your support.
Meme Renae Groskreutz
Praying for God's peace, blessings and devine intervention for his ultimate plan for your family's future! 🙏 Jeremiah 29:11
May God watch over you and help your family as you navigate thru the many days ahead getting things figured out and plan for the future.
Praying for your family.
Praying for God’s guidance on what is ahead. God really has great plans for your family.
God bless you and your family
We are thinking of your family and so thankful no one got hurt. There are definitely angels with you all!
Amanda and Charlie, I'm so sorry to see that this happened to you and your family, but beyond thankful to God for protecting you all from any serious injuries. He is good! My fiance Ryan and I will be praying for you all and thanking the Lord for his protection.
Good luck, hope everything works out. Maybe talk with a lawyer about your insurance if they are not worling with you.
Praying for you guys.
Prayers to you and your family
January 7th, 2025
❤️🩹We have had better days, and worse days.
😔We found out that contrary to our knowledge, our belongings are not covered by insurance. Both Charlie and I thought we had included that. So that’s a bummer. 😣We also found out our U-Haul and hotel stay is not covered either. 😩Even though again we were under the impression that would be covered.
🙏🏼On a positive note, we found many things in this pile that is our camper. God answered my prayer and Charlie found my makeup and some skin care! 💙
God is good, so incredibly thankful we are together and healthy 🙏🏼
Thank you for praying giving and sharing with others.
Charlie & Amanda & Kids
Meme Renae
January 5th, 2025
We can’t express how GRATEFUL we are😭 WOW
THANK YOU to you who shared and who gave! We are both brought to tears! 😭 You all have blessed our socks off!
The community here in Williams has been incredible as well! Thank you to Liz at the Holiday Inn express, thank you to two different ladies who gave us warm clothes and toys and groceries!
We can’t say thank you enough! 🙏🏼 we pray, double returns and that the Lord would bless you and your family! We know that God is in control and we are so thankful to have such amazing people in our lives especially at a time like this.
We are so thankful to have my mom down here in Williams AZ with us, we are talking to the insurance adjuster Monday and until then- this ￼ u-Haul holds the belongings that we could salvage from the reck. ￼￼￼
￼￼￼￼ which is amazing! 🥲 huge thank you to Charlie for running around saving everything he could.
Again thank you so much! And most of all we praise God for His Devine protection!
2 Corinthians 4:15
"All this is for your benefit, so that the grace that is reaching more and more people may cause thanksgiving to overflow to the glory of God”
