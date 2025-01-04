Home for The Graham Family

On January 3rd Charlie & Amanda Graham and their 4 kids ages 10, 6, 3 & 2

We’re travel on I-40 in Arizona when they lost control of the Excursion (SUV) & 38 ft camper trailer.

The Graham family has been living FULL time in their Camper since August 2023 this was their home. They had several more months of needing to live in the camper.

The Excursion (SUV) and the camper are Totaled.

Yes there is insurance but we don’t know about all the personal stuff like toys, clothes, groceries, bikes, generator and so on.

We are all so thankful that No one is hurt everyone is OKAY just really shook up.

please consider giving to The Graham Family for what they will need.

Thank in advance for praying and sending your support.

Meme Renae Groskreutz







