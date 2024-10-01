Help Fund Grace RV for Ministry Outreach

Grace Pathway Ministries is raising $15,000 to purchase an RV (we call her *Grace*) that will serve as a mobile outreach center for the homeless and struggling in Denver, Colorado. Our mission is to provide spiritual guidance, counseling, and essential supplies to those in need. We invite you to join us in this journey to bring hope and healing to those who need it most.





If you want to learn more about the heart behind this mission, vision, and how your donation can make an impact, I encourage you to keep reading and take a few minutes to dive deeper into the story behind "Grace" and the lives it will touch.

Why We Need 'Grace

Our mission is to meet people where they are, both physically and spiritually. 'Grace,' our RV, will allow us to bring Elohim’s love and grace directly to those who need it most. With 'Grace,' we will offer:

Spiritual Guidance and Counseling for those struggling with addiction, hopelessness, and fatherlessness.

Essential Supplies, such as clothing, blankets, and hygiene items, through our initiative, SBG Clothing.

A Safe Space for Healing, where individuals can experience brotherhood, family, and the hope that comes with knowing Elohim’s Grace.





Isaiah 58:7 "Is it not to share your food with the hungry and to provide the poor wanderer with shelter—when you see the naked, to clothe them, and not to turn away from your own flesh and blood?"

This verse is central to our mission—offering shelter, clothing, and care to the vulnerable through 'Grace.'

How Your Support Will Make an Impact

Your donation will directly fund:

The purchase of 'Grace,' a 2015 Majestic Thor 23A RV, ready to serve those in need across Denver.

Registration and insurance to keep 'Grace' road-ready and safe for outreach work.

Fuel and maintenance costs, ensuring we can continue our outreach work consistently and without disruption.

Luke 4:18: "The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free."





Our goal is to raise $15,000 - $30000 total by the end of October 2024 to cover all associated costs and to ensure we have a buffer for any unexpected expenses. Every contribution brings us closer to making a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve.





Join Us in Bringing Grace to the Streets





By donating to this campaign, you’re not just helping us purchase an RV—you’re joining us in bringing hope, love, and transformation to those who need it most. Together, we can ensure that no one feels abandoned, fatherless, or hopeless. Everyone deserves a second chance to experience the fullness of grace.





Ephesians 2:8-9:"For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God—not by works, so that no one can boast."





My Personal Story

Age 2: My father left when I was two years old. Although he provided material needs, we never built a close relationship. Like him, I grew up without a father figure, and the emotional gap passed down to me. Raised in the projects, I often found myself longing for the support and love of a true father.





Psalm 68:5: "A father to the fatherless, a defender of widows, is God in his holy dwelling."





Age 8: My encounter with addiction started early, at just 8 years old. For years, I wrestled with addiction, unable to break free. My mother, who had raised me with some knowledge of God, also fell into addiction. This struggle continued throughout my youth, and I cried out for something different—something better—even when I was homeless and caught between my faith and my addiction.





Romans 7:15: "I do not understand what I do. For what I want to do I do not do, but what I hate I do."





Ages 8-17: I moved between my parents' homes, never forming a close relationship with my father. While he provided for my physical needs, I yearned for emotional and spiritual guidance. That emptiness followed me into adulthood, and it wasn’t until later that I discovered what a true father is—”Elohim”.





Early Adulthood: My addiction led to multiple jail sentences. Feeling trapped, I had no way out. But in those low places, God revealed Himself to me. He showed me what it means to have a loving Father who redeems and restores.





Psalm 34:18: "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit."

Homelessness (2015-2020): I spent five years on the streets, battling addiction and resisting my calling. I faced rejection from society and even churches. I scavenged food from dumpsters and held signs for money. Despite all this, God's grace kept me alive through dangerous circumstances. He was my strength, even when I didn’t recognize it at the time.





Psalm 73:26 "My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever."*





During this time, I received three visions of myself preaching from a pulpit, Messiah standing at my side. These visions were a turning point in my life, confirming my calling to ministry.





Visions of My Calling:

During this time of deep struggle, the Father revealed my true purpose: to “Preach and Reach others”. I had three powerful visions that confirmed my calling. In these visions, I saw myself preaching at the pulpit with Messiah standing next to me with His left hand on my shoulder. These visions came to me three nights in a row at exactly 11 p.m., each one leaving a profound impression on my heart. "Hour Before Midnight"





It all started when I was reading the verse: "Man shall not live on bread and water alone but every word that proceeds from the mouth of God." I was extremely hungry at the time, and I couldn’t focus on the Word because of my hunger. I prayed, asking the Father why I was still hungry despite the scripture I had just read. Instantly, my stomach was filled, and I was transferred into my first vision.





This scripture mirrors the visions I had of my future calling, confirming that my life was meant for more than what I had experienced so far.

Joel 2:28: "And afterward, I will pour out my Spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your old men will dream dreams, your young men will see visions."







Present Day

It’s through the Father that I truly learned what “Saving Grace” is. His Grace saved me when everything else failed, and He showed me that my purpose is to help those who feel abandoned, fatherless, and hopeless—just like I once was. My story isn’t just about survival; it’s about the transformative power of grace. Now, I want to extend that grace to others through”Grace Pathway Ministries”.





Isaiah 61:1: "The Spirit of the Sovereign Lord is on me, because the Lord has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners."*







Donation Levels: Help Us Secure ‘Grace’

Your donation will help us secure the 2015 and keep it operational for our outreach mission. We’ve outlined specific donation levels that directly contribute to bringing ‘Grace’ to the streets:







$50 Contributes to essential maintenance for 'Grace.'

$100 Helps fund fuel to transport 'Grace' from Cheyenne to Denver.

$250 Covers registration and titling fees, so we can begin outreach immediately.

$500 Funds essential inspections and repairs to ensure 'Grace' is roadworthy.

$1,000: Brings us closer to purchasing 'Grace,' covering a significant portion of the price.

$5,000 Propels us toward securing 'Grace,' moving us closer to reaching the most vulnerable.





1 John 3:17-18: "If anyone has material possessions and sees a brother or sister in need but has no pity on them, how can the love of God be in that person? Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth."





Let’s Achieve This Goal Together





Our goal is to raise $15,000 - $30,000 total. Together, we can reach this milestone, allowing us to change lives and make a profound impact in our community. Any support you can offer, big or small, will help bring 'Grace' to the streets and bring healing to those who need it most. $30,000 would have us completely funded to get the rv. and have it completely registered and insured.





Let’s start a ministry that says, “Home is where we will meet you!”

Grace: The Final Journey unto Eternity, The RV that meets them right at the heart.





Thank you for your support. We cannot do this without your partnership!





Help Us Bring 'Grace' to Life: A Mobile Outreach for the Homeless