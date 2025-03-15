Campaign Image

Help the Gowers rebuild after fire

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $300

Campaign created by Brittany Carter

On March 14th, a wildfire burnt down the Gower home. They have no insurance and only got out with the clothes they were wearing. We are looking to assist them with collecting the necessities and hopefully give them a hand to begin rebuilding. Please pray for this family and share what you can to help a family in our community. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for your family!

