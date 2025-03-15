Help the Gowers rebuild after fire

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $300
On March 14th, a wildfire burnt down the Gower home. They have no insurance and only got out with the clothes they were wearing. We are looking to assist them with collecting the necessities and hopefully give them a hand to begin rebuilding. Please pray for this family and share what you can to help a family in our community.
Praying for your family!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.