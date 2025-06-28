Campaign Image

Jubilee of Digital Missionaries and Influencers

Hey y’all,

Brendan Gotta here from Gotta Be Saints!

I’ve been blessed with what I truly believe is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I want to humbly ask for your support.

At the end of July, I hope to travel to Rome for the Jubilee for Digital Missionaries and Catholic Influencers. It’s a gathering of people from all over the world who feel called to use digital media to bring souls closer to Christ. You can read more about it here. In short, this Jubilee was commissioned by Pope Francis to celebrate, train, and inspire those called to evangelize online.

When I founded Gotta Be Saints in December 2019, I had no idea where God would lead me. All I knew was that I wanted to remind people that holiness is possible and that we’re all called to be saints. Now, over five years later, I’m amazed at what God has done through this community. It’s not just a page sharing saint quotes or a podcast with inspiring guests. It’s an apostolate and a real community that I’m so grateful for.

This trip isn’t just about me attending an event. It’s about strengthening this mission we share. It’s a chance to be renewed and inspired, and to connect with the Universal Church in a way that will help Gotta Be Saints grow and serve you even better.

To make this possible, I’m hoping to raise about $3,500 to cover flights for my wife and me (about $2,700), the conference fee ($150), and a few nights of lodging (around $500). If I raise a little extra, it will go towards our meals. My wife will be coming along too; she might not be front-facing in this ministry, but she inspires and supports me to do this work every single day.

If Gotta Be Saints has ever encouraged you, strengthened your faith, or reminded you that you’re not alone, would you prayerfully consider supporting this effort? Every bit helps. If you can’t give right now, please keep this trip and this mission in your prayers. They mean more than anything.

However you choose to help, please know this: you are the reason I run this page and podcast. Your support is what makes this mission possible.

Thank you for walking this road with me. I’m so grateful for you and can’t wait to see what God has in store next.

God alone,

Brendan

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

Good luck!

Parlay money
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Enjoy the trip!

Terri Ojeda
$ 10.00 USD
6 days ago

Laura Murnen
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Love you all! ❤️

Dempsey Family
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

God bless you both and the journey God has planned for the Gotta family!

Isabel Gonzalez
$ 15.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying for you!!

The Weathers
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Praying for y’all!

Angela
$ 40.00 USD
11 days ago

I really appreciate your posts and often feel encouraged by them. I live in New Zealand which is now a very secular country so we need influencers & digital missionaries like you and the others who will meet in Rome. May this experience bless you and your ministry.

Mel
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Praying your pilgrimage is fruitful. Paying it forward as 2 of my children were able to attend the teen Jubilee thanks to the generosity of our parish.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Go have an amazing experience. God bless you my friend in Christ.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Congrats! I hope this trip is a lovely reset and reignites your ‘why!’

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Congratulations and best wishes!

Zac Brakefield
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

Hope you have an amazing trip! You do great work and we’re praying for you!

Esmeralda Kiczek
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

God bless you, praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
16 days ago

So glad you get to participate in the jubilee! Your ministry is beautiful witness to the goodness of God! It’s been very meaningful to me!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
16 days ago

Thank you for the work you do!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Happy for you! Keep up the God work!! Say a prayer or 2 or 3 for me while you're there - I could use them :) Prayers for a wonderful trip for you both!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

God bless the work of your hands and heart. Continue the good work of working for the salvation of souls.

