Jubilee of Digital Missionaries and Influencers

Hey y’all,

Brendan Gotta here from Gotta Be Saints!

I’ve been blessed with what I truly believe is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I want to humbly ask for your support.

At the end of July, I hope to travel to Rome for the Jubilee for Digital Missionaries and Catholic Influencers. It’s a gathering of people from all over the world who feel called to use digital media to bring souls closer to Christ. You can read more about it here. In short, this Jubilee was commissioned by Pope Francis to celebrate, train, and inspire those called to evangelize online.

When I founded Gotta Be Saints in December 2019, I had no idea where God would lead me. All I knew was that I wanted to remind people that holiness is possible and that we’re all called to be saints. Now, over five years later, I’m amazed at what God has done through this community. It’s not just a page sharing saint quotes or a podcast with inspiring guests. It’s an apostolate and a real community that I’m so grateful for.

This trip isn’t just about me attending an event. It’s about strengthening this mission we share. It’s a chance to be renewed and inspired, and to connect with the Universal Church in a way that will help Gotta Be Saints grow and serve you even better.

To make this possible, I’m hoping to raise about $3,500 to cover flights for my wife and me (about $2,700), the conference fee ($150), and a few nights of lodging (around $500). If I raise a little extra, it will go towards our meals. My wife will be coming along too; she might not be front-facing in this ministry, but she inspires and supports me to do this work every single day.

If Gotta Be Saints has ever encouraged you, strengthened your faith, or reminded you that you’re not alone, would you prayerfully consider supporting this effort? Every bit helps. If you can’t give right now, please keep this trip and this mission in your prayers. They mean more than anything.

However you choose to help, please know this: you are the reason I run this page and podcast. Your support is what makes this mission possible.

Thank you for walking this road with me. I’m so grateful for you and can’t wait to see what God has in store next.

If you’d like to help us get to Rome, you can donate here.

God alone,

Brendan