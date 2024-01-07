GospelGunslingers Radio Pastor Sam Honnold Mexico

Campaign Image
A lifelong itinerant missionary to the Spanish-speaking world and author of Pastor Sam's Latin America War Report & Migrant Invasion News, I am now a REFUGEE myself residing in Mexico City.  Aside from jungle preaching and street preaching in Mexico and occasional travel to Central or South America (or a tent revival in the USA), I teach in English everyday on the lost Bible doctrines of self-defense and self-government that made America great and the West a unique place where the Gospel could flourish.  I am also a Trump-supporting conservative journalist and political commentator--one of the last ones that has not been silenced by communist agitators or anarchist assaults. Journalism (like Christianity) is now considered a capital crime by rogue "law-enforcement" bureaus of the hijacked US government.  Leftist mobs attack innocents and burn US cities with impunity, but freedom of speech to proclaim our historic biblical values is all but gone. 
PLEASE HELP ME TO REBUILD CONSERVATIVE JOUNALISM FROM REFUGE IN MEXICO!  I have significant legal expenses on both sides of the Rio Grande, and I feed a lot of hungry kids.  I also need to be prepared to receive others who would prefer to continue to broadcast in exile than rot in a jail cell for imagined crimes.  Please follow the GospelGunslingers on Twitter & YouTube, and subscribe to our FREE blogs on Substack and Subscribestar.com.  Also, please tune in for the Living By The Sword radio show, broadcasting to North & South America & The Caribbean on Monday nights, 5PM on WRMI 9.955mHz and 6PM on WBCQ 7.490mHz (Eastern US Time).  It costs me a lot of money to keep those shows on the air, and I greatly appreciate any and all that HELP FINANCIALLY to do that out of a pure heart. 
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Since I'll be in Panama myself about a month from now, I'm giving for now and then at one time now, so pace yourself spending it.

June Don and Paul
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

MERRY CHRISTMAS, SAM! We pray for you every night, and we are thankful and happy that you are now in a much safer environment. Much love, from June, Don, and Paul

June Rittenhouse
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you, Sam, and are praying for you every night. June, Don, and Paul

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Gary
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 225.00 USD
3 months ago

Gary
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Gary
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

Gary
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Sam, I'm giving you some extra now plus what I would have sent at the beginning of next month all at once. It is a long story why.

Madeline Zitt
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Madeline Zitt
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Gary
$ 350.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Hi, Sam, I haven't heard you on Dave's show for awhile, got anything new to share with him?

June Rittenhouse
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

We pray God's continued blessings on all that you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Hi, Sam.

June Rittenhouse
$ 300.00 USD
8 months ago

We pray for you daily, Sam. We pray for your safety and for Edgar and his family also..

Gary
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Thomas Graham Bartram
$ 500.00 USD
9 months ago

Keep up the great work!!! The real deal modern-day abolitionist!!! "I could have saved so many more if only they knew they were slaves" -Harriot Tubman

Entering 2024

January 7th, 2024

God bless you all as we enter the new year and the final 378 days of the most inept presidency in history, marked by senseless persecution of what used to be normal Americans.  I should be in Iowa right now caucusing for Trump once more.  Instead I have been in Mexico for 2 1/2 years where I can still live openly and broadcast freely.  Please don't forget the Lord's prisoners in bonds, whether they have had their passports confiscated, are literally imprisoned, or just bound by the Rio Grande and the gross injustice north of it.  In our attempt to rebuild free preaching and conservative journalism from exile, the need is now greater than ever. Every American I know is also suffering from the stagnant US economy and has to dig even deeper to send us a dollar.  On top of that, the Dollar is faltering and only buys me 16 1/2 Mexican Pesos, when I used to get 23!  Bidenomics is wrecking things even south of the border; prices are rising here as well.  Just know your sacrifice is needed and appreciated by the Lord's soldiers.  

