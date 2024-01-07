GospelGunslingers Radio Pastor Sam Honnold Mexico

Monthly Goal:
USD $5,500
Total Raised:
USD $5,848
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Samuel Honnold
Since I'll be in Panama myself about a month from now, I'm giving for now and then at one time now, so pace yourself spending it.
MERRY CHRISTMAS, SAM! We pray for you every night, and we are thankful and happy that you are now in a much safer environment. Much love, from June, Don, and Paul
We love you, Sam, and are praying for you every night. June, Don, and Paul
Sam, I'm giving you some extra now plus what I would have sent at the beginning of next month all at once. It is a long story why.
Hi, Sam, I haven't heard you on Dave's show for awhile, got anything new to share with him?
We pray God's continued blessings on all that you.
Hi, Sam.
We pray for you daily, Sam. We pray for your safety and for Edgar and his family also..
Keep up the great work!!! The real deal modern-day abolitionist!!! "I could have saved so many more if only they knew they were slaves" -Harriot Tubman
January 7th, 2024
God bless you all as we enter the new year and the final 378 days of the most inept presidency in history, marked by senseless persecution of what used to be normal Americans. I should be in Iowa right now caucusing for Trump once more. Instead I have been in Mexico for 2 1/2 years where I can still live openly and broadcast freely. Please don't forget the Lord's prisoners in bonds, whether they have had their passports confiscated, are literally imprisoned, or just bound by the Rio Grande and the gross injustice north of it. In our attempt to rebuild free preaching and conservative journalism from exile, the need is now greater than ever. Every American I know is also suffering from the stagnant US economy and has to dig even deeper to send us a dollar. On top of that, the Dollar is faltering and only buys me 16 1/2 Mexican Pesos, when I used to get 23! Bidenomics is wrecking things even south of the border; prices are rising here as well. Just know your sacrifice is needed and appreciated by the Lord's soldiers.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.