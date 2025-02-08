Goodrich for God Given Rights

Hi Liberty Lovers! My name is Danielle Goodrich and I am running for GOP Chair of Washington County Republican Party and I need your help!

Why I'm Running



I am a Christian, conservative, wife and a mom of three children. I want to hand down freedom to my children to do the same. As Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same."

We may have just got Trump in, but it took decades of misunderstanding the principles of liberty to get us to where we are. We have a lot of work to do. And I have already been hard at work doing it.

I founded East TN Freedom. Our mission is to uphold God given rights through education and advocacy. Our motto is John 8:32 “and you will know the truth and the truth will set you free.”

We started teaching Constitution classes seeing all the unconstitutionality that happened during COVID. We've had Senators, Sheriffs, Representatives and citizens to our classes.



The Federal government was only given jurisdiction over what is in Article 1 Section 8. Everything else defers to the 9th and 10th amendment, the people and the states.



The Federal government wasn't delegated health or education, but things like the post office and the military. It is the job of the states, who created the federal government, to put it back in its limited place by flexing the tenth amendment. By rejecting federal funding.



But that isn't what is happening.



Our Republican super majority is not upholding Republican principles.

You can read about how many of the principles were removed in my word analysis of the platforms here on The Tennessee Conservative, titled "Making America Great Again, Requires the Principles That Made Her Great." https://tennesseeconservativenews.com/making-america-great-again-requires-the-principles-that-made-her-great/

These principles include

-upholding the Constitution as binding and inflexible

-standing for limited government

-standing against unelected unaccountable government

-fiscal conservatism

The principles are why I became a Republican because I understand they are the opposite to the steps of walking a country into communism via socialism.

We were given the principles which uphold liberty yet we have Republicans doing the opposite.

-creating welfare and entitlement programs

-growing government authority

-being fiscally irresponsible

-creating monopolies of healthcare and education

-ignoring the Constitution

-spending our tax dollars on private corporations

-accepting Federal funding with state sovereignty eroding strings

Section 22 of the State Constitution says monopolies are contrary to the genius of a free state and therefore prohibited. Yet we have the largest state created healthcare monopoly in the country. When I asked how it was possible for our legislature to ignore the Constitution, I never received an answer.

I want to make Republicans Republican again by following principles not politicians.

We look to have transparency with the budget and how it’s spent and what candidates it’s spent on.

We will look to let all Republican candidates speak not just the establishment ones.

We will look to improve communications, have more meetings, and grow the party to reach all area Republicans.

We know apathy is what leads into bondage and eternal vigilance leads to liberty. We will be vigilant and will ask for your help.

Your donations will help make winning this seat possible! Help support our Revive 25 campaign. Reviving Republican Principles! Goodrich for God-given tights! Goodrich for Washington County GOP!







