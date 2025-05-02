Hi, I'm just a regular human, a bit nerdy, a bit hopeful, and $50,000 in student loan debt from chasing a degree to help people and do good in this world.



Recently, I saw someone raise nearly $300k out of a million dollar goal online… for reasons that were, to put it lightly, morally questionable. And it hit me:



If evil is on track to raise $1 million, maybe good deserves a fighting chance too.



I’m not asking for a million dollars out of greed, I’m asking for help covering the $50K in federal student loans that weigh on me every single day. But if this campaign somehow went viral and beat that infamous fundraiser? I’d use the rest to pay it forward, fund community projects, help others in debt, and spread the kind of good that doesn’t usually go viral.



Here's what your contribution will help with:



Paying off $50K in student loans I earned through hard work and late nights Reclaiming peace of mind and financial freedom Showing the world that kindness, education, and integrity matter more than shock value

I didn’t go into debt to scam anyone or go viral. I went into debt because I believed education could make me a better person and the world a little better too. But these loans are real, relentless, and unforgiving.

So this is my counter-move: Let’s out-fund the villains. Let’s do something absurdly good.



Help a good nerd beat a bad fundraiser, and maybe spark a movement that reminds people what generosity and justice look like.



Whether it’s $5 or $500, every bit helps. And if you can’t donate, a share could be just as powerful. 💛



Thanks for reading, and thank you for believing that doing the right thing is still worth funding.





