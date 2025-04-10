Help Keep Mattie Moving Forward

Meet Mattie—a brave 9-year-old warrior whose smile lights up every room, even on the toughest days. Born premature, Mattie has faced more challenges in her little life than most of us could imagine. Diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Von Willebrand Disease, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and tethered spinal cord syndrome, she has fought through complications and surgeries from a very young age. In 2020, Mattie underwent a major surgery to remove a tumor and untether her spinal cord—a procedure that marked a turning point and helped her become a part-time wheelchair user, giving her a newfound sense of mobility and hope.

Today, Mattie is on the verge of another spinal surgery—a necessary step toward improving her quality of life. But as our family prepares for this critical operation, we are also facing a cascade of challenges at home and with mounting medical expenses. Our home is in desperate need of repairs: the roof is leaking, essential wheelchair ramps are needed, the transmission in our vehicle has failed, and a much-needed therapy room remains unfinished. Adding to the pressure are numerous appointments and trips to Vanderbilt that are draining both emotionally and financially.



Our family never imagined asking for financial help. We have been truly moved by the outpouring of love and support from our community and many have asked for an avenue to donate.



How You Can Help:



• Home Repairs & Modifications: Funds will go toward fixing the leaky roof, installing wheelchair ramps, and completing the therapy room so that Mattie’s home is safe, accessible, and truly her sanctuary.

• Medical Expenses & Transportation: Assistance will cover part of the second spinal surgery costs, critical therapy sessions, and the repairs necessary for our vehicle to continue taking Mattie to her much-needed appointments at Vanderbilt.

• Daily Living & Ongoing Support: Contributions will help ease the constant financial strain as our family navigates daily challenges and provides Mattie with every opportunity to thrive and enjoy her childhood.

We are incredibly grateful for our community’s kindness and generosity. Thank you for being part of Mattie’s journey. If you’re able to contribute, thank you, but more than anything, we ask for prayer for Mattie, our family and the medical staff as we walk this road together. We know that our hope is in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and He is in control of our sweet girl’s future!