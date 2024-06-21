GodsSignPost special events

Campaign funds will be received by Dana Christensen
If you are so lead…. I would greatly appreciate your help.
I am working to raise travel funds for a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend a 3-day Patriot Freedom Rally in New Hampshire on July 26, 27,28. I will be with patriots from the Freedom Corner in Washington, D.C. and I will possibly speak so prayers are very important
If you are not able to participate with a donation, I am also in need of prayer that this whole adventure happens as God wills.
We will still have Bible study on Saturday as weather permits and I hope to do live updates throughout the day.
No Matter what happens, you are my family, and I am honored to represent all of you here and in heaven.
Thank you, and God bless you all.
Dana Christensen; Gods Sign Post; Veteran U.S.Navy
GOD Bless you.
Thank you for what your doing,may JESUS bless you.
per our phone call
For Jamie
I know this isn’t much, we are stretched so thin. I hope this helps. Go and represent us well. Godspeed my brother.
God bless you on your journey Dana.
God Go with you
Hey sorry it took a bit, card malfunction, my baf. Anyways love ya Dana I'm pray for your safe arrival and return safely. I wish you the best of luck at D.C. it's been amazing listening and learning different aspects of the Bible studies that you have. Love ya brother.
God Bless you for all you do Brother
