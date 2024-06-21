GodsSignPost special events

Campaign Image

Campaign created by Dana Christensen

Campaign funds will be received by Dana Christensen

If you are so lead…. I would greatly appreciate your help.

I am working to raise travel funds for a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend a 3-day Patriot Freedom Rally in New Hampshire on July 26, 27,28. I will be with patriots from the Freedom Corner in Washington, D.C. and I will possibly speak so prayers are very important 

If you are not able to participate with a donation, I am also in need of prayer that this whole adventure happens as God wills.

We will still have Bible study on Saturday as weather permits and I hope to do live updates throughout the day.

No Matter what happens, you are my family, and I am honored to represent all of you here and in heaven.

Thank you, and God bless you all.

Dana Christensen; Gods Sign Post;  Veteran U.S.Navy


Egon
1 month ago

GOD Bless you.

Egon
3 months ago

Thank you for what your doing,may JESUS bless you.

Egon
3 months ago

Cleo
6 months ago

per our phone call

Cleo
6 months ago

For Jamie

Natisha
6 months ago

Freedom trip
6 months ago

I know this isn’t much, we are stretched so thin. I hope this helps. Go and represent us well. Godspeed my brother.

Natisha
6 months ago

Rickey Morton
6 months ago

God bless you on your journey Dana.

Anonymous Giver
6 months ago

God Go with you

Trippy
6 months ago

Hey sorry it took a bit, card malfunction, my baf. Anyways love ya Dana I'm pray for your safe arrival and return safely. I wish you the best of luck at D.C. it's been amazing listening and learning different aspects of the Bible studies that you have. Love ya brother.

Tami G
6 months ago

God Bless you for all you do Brother

