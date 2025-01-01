God's Precious Gifts' School of Faith & Excellence

God’s Precious Gifts: Building a School of Faith and Excellence





Imagine a place where children, no matter their background, are nurtured with love, guided by faith, and equipped to fulfill their God-given potential.





This is the vision of DMBBA (Dr. Michael B Babin Academy) —a Christ-centered private school and home school program dedicated to transforming young lives through education rooted in biblical principles and excellence.





Our journey began with a divine vision. In 1983, our founder, Bishop Michael Babin, saw the potential for a community transformed by God’s power—a place where children grow to become doctors, teachers, and leaders who live with integrity and fueled by God's purpose for them to be successful and prosperous and fill our communities with the nature and providence of God. Inspired by this vision, we are committed to raising a generation of students who shine Christ’s light in their homes, schools, and beyond.





But this mission isn’t without challenges. Many children in our community face obstacles that make quality education feel out of reach. Together, we can change that.





Your financial support will help us lay the foundation for this transformative vision by funding:





1. A Building and Facilities: Provide a safe, welcoming campus with classrooms, spaces for worship, and areas for creative expression.





2. Startup Costs: Cover essential operational expenses as we establish the school and its programs.





3. Supplies and Resources: Ensure students and teachers have the tools they need for excellence in learning and growth including state of the art technology and equipment.





4. Opportunities for All: Fund scholarships to open doors for children from all walks of life.





5. Extracurricular Development: Build athletic and arts programs that nurture teamwork, discipline, and leadership.





This is more than a school it’s an institution of hope and transformation. Each donation brings us closer to giving children a future rooted in faith and excellence.





Join us in this mission. - Together, we can build a legacy of faith, hope, and love that will impact generations. Your partnership will change lives, transform communities, and glorify God.





Thank you for believing in God’s precious gifts—His children.





Let’s make this vision a reality, one child at a time



