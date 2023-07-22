God's Goodness Podcast

Anyone who knows me knows I love to talk and what better way to share my "gift" with the world than to talk with people about the God of the Bible still working in people's lives today! God planted the seed of me starting a podcast with my husband in July of '23 and we released the first episode September that year. The podcast's mission is to encourage and highlight God's goodness and modern-day miracles happening all around us! We are hoping others would be inspired to help us keep this mission going. If everyone we knew gave $5, we'd be more than set! God bless you!