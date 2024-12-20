Propelling GodMob Forward

Christopher Reeves Jordan founded GodMob,Inc with a vision in mind. After years of gang involvement, drug use, and incarceration, Jesus radically changed him in a prison cell. After finding freedom, he became called to help others find freedom as well. GodMob, Inc.'s purpose is to empower those who seek freedom from the chains of addiction and incarceration, as well as high-risk youth, to overcome adversity and become a positive force in their communities by connecting them to Christ-centered mentorship, local resources, and opportunities for success. Your donation will further this mission by providing opportunities to connect to resources and provide for those in need.

