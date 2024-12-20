Campaign Image

Propelling GodMob Forward

Raised:

 USD $5,685

Campaign created by Christopher Jordan

Campaign funds will be received by God Mob, Inc

Christopher Reeves Jordan founded GodMob,Inc with a vision in mind. After years of gang involvement, drug use, and incarceration, Jesus radically changed him in a prison cell. After finding freedom, he became called to help others find freedom as well. GodMob, Inc.'s purpose is to empower those who seek freedom from the chains of addiction and incarceration, as well as high-risk youth, to overcome adversity and become a positive force in their communities by connecting them to Christ-centered mentorship, local resources, and opportunities for success. Your donation will further this mission by providing opportunities to connect to resources and provide for those in need.

Recent Donations
Denise Hosemann
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

NoMatterWhat
$ 250.00 USD
13 days ago

Love you bro

Pat Cohen
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

I’m so very thankful to God for what he’s doing in your life. Love you so much.

Cho
$ 10.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
15 days ago

Brother! We love your story and the ministry you're headfronting for the king and his kingdom! Luke 23:39-43; No man is too far gone to be redeemed by Jesus' blood! Soli Deo Gloria. Praying for you!

JA Mirabile n Associates
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Mark and Beth Collins
$ 5000.00 USD
24 days ago

Nothing is more valuable than the soul of a man. God gave His Son to redeem all of us who were lost and hopeless. May you continue to reach men for Christ and demonstrate the freedom that Jesus delivered for us. Let's GO!!!

