Propelling GodMob Forward

Raised:
USD $5,685
Campaign funds will be received by God Mob, Inc
Christopher Reeves Jordan founded GodMob,Inc with a vision in mind. After years of gang involvement, drug use, and incarceration, Jesus radically changed him in a prison cell. After finding freedom, he became called to help others find freedom as well. GodMob, Inc.'s purpose is to empower those who seek freedom from the chains of addiction and incarceration, as well as high-risk youth, to overcome adversity and become a positive force in their communities by connecting them to Christ-centered mentorship, local resources, and opportunities for success. Your donation will further this mission by providing opportunities to connect to resources and provide for those in need.
Love you bro
I’m so very thankful to God for what he’s doing in your life. Love you so much.
Brother! We love your story and the ministry you're headfronting for the king and his kingdom! Luke 23:39-43; No man is too far gone to be redeemed by Jesus' blood! Soli Deo Gloria. Praying for you!
Nothing is more valuable than the soul of a man. God gave His Son to redeem all of us who were lost and hopeless. May you continue to reach men for Christ and demonstrate the freedom that Jesus delivered for us. Let's GO!!!
