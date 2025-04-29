Healing Help for Jay

It is with a vulnerable and open heart, that I turn to a platform such as this to request your help and support. My husband Jay is very sick. After he was blindsided in early March with a terrible flu-like illness, he has not been able to recover. Horribly sick for several weeks, and now requiring care at home, Jay has been diagnosed with Severe Long-Covid.

X-rays taken to rule out pneumonia revealed that the alveoli in Jay's lower lungs are collapsing. However, after being seen by two conventional physicians for this and other alarming symptoms, such as extreme weight loss, neurological issues and crushing fatigue, nothing could be offered. And then, through what was surely divine guidance, we were led to a seasoned medical doctor in Buffalo who heads an integrative clinic that provides advanced medical care for complex chronic conditions, including Long-Covid. Their success rate is 75%. Treatments include ATP Bio-Resonance Therapy, Electro-acupuncture and Ozone therapies. The initial treatment period is expected to be 4 to 6 months, with healing sessions given three times per week. Total recovery time is expected to be at least one year. The fees for this protocol and as well as essential supplemental modalities, medicines and related expenses, will be somewhere in the $40,000 range. All costs are out of pocket and utterly out of reach.

Jay is unbelievably strong and resilient, but the unrelenting and often frightening symptoms - most significantly, the struggle to breathe, compounded by profound exhaustion and the realization he will likely be unable to return to the physical and intensive labor required of his work, have created a devastating despondency in him, for he is the sole provider of our household. Without his income, he and I stand to lose our home, as there is no safety net due to many previous and recent crises (including the global covid epidemic and pressing health issues of my own, among others). Without this income, Jay's critical care needs cannot be met, nor our basic expenses of living, or, the rising amount of debt we have begun to incur.

With no immediate family to turn to, we are humbled to realize that we must to look to our greater community for help. This is harder to do than I could ever express...

Jay is a true gentleman. Those that know Jay, know of his extraordinary level of integrity, generosity, thoughtfulness, commitment and loyalty. He is a highly respected member of several organizations that support good works throughout Western NY and beyond, and is beloved by many for his mentorship, patience, dependability and dedication. He is a craftsman, artisan, Mason, and forever boy scout. Most importantly, he is a devoted and faithful husband, father, and friend.

Jay has worked harder throughout his life to make his way, than anyone else I have ever known - and ALL on his own. He never asks for anything for himself, but gives regularly to friends and strangers in need. And now, he is depleted beyond measure. At 71 years of age, he is losing hope for his and our future. Jay and I are survivors, but can no longer meet our challenges alone.

In closing, I am reminded of a recent interview with Marianne Williamson in which she likens the three days between the crucifixion and the resurrection as symbolic of our present time. This deeply resonated with me and felt applicable to the heavy circumstances in which Jay and I find ourselves. I am coming to view Jay's illness as a spiritual opportunity for he and I to open ourselves to the loving support and care of an extended community; an experience for which we have longed. One cannot give without learning to also receive, and this is proving to be our greater lesson.

Please consider being a ray of light for my husband Jay as he navigates this seemingly insurmountable crossroads, and to help us raise the crucial $150,000 needed to sustain his year of care, as well as his hope for a full recovery. Jay knows he still has a greater purpose to fulfill and will have that opportunity with your generous support. If you, too, are struggling like so many, please know your prayers are needed and welcomed above all. Thank you with all my heart...

With Deepest Gratitude,

Colleen (& Jay)

P.S. I have chosen the photo here of the two of us, as it represents the joy and health we wish to embody once again.