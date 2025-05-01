Honoring the Legacy of Timothy Douglas Deming

On April 27, 2025, Timothy Douglas Deming was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A devoted husband, father, and faithful servant, Tim’s life was a beautiful reflection of his love for God, his family, and all those he served. He leaves behind his cherished wife, Anna, and their two precious children, Aria and Isaiah.

As we celebrate Tim’s life, we are committed to continuing his greatest earthly passion: securing a bright, God-honoring future for his children. Tim longed to see Aria and Isaiah grow into the unique callings God placed on their lives. Now, we have the privilege of helping make that dream a reality.

Your donation will go directly toward Aria and Isaiah’s education fund, ensuring they have the opportunity to pursue their dreams, equipped and empowered by the foundation their father laid. Every gift is a seed of hope, a testimony to the faith and love Tim poured into his family and community.

Thank you for honoring Tim’s legacy by blessing the next generation he loved so dearly.

“Praise the Lord. Blessed are those who fear the Lord, who find great delight in his commands. Their children will be mighty in the land.” – Psalm 112:1-2