The GiverArmy is a community of people who engage in micro-philanthropy by pledging to donate generously monthly to one of GiveSendGo Charities' supported causes. The donations are pooled together and awarded as grants to qualifying campaigns associated with each selected cause.
By contributing as little as $5 per month, members can significantly impact people’s lives who require significant assistance. So, instead of feeling overwhelmed by the world’s pressing needs, consider joining the GiverArmy to help bring positive change.Join the Giver Army
Choose Your Cause: Select one of our charitable Causes to invest in.
Determine Your Donation: Your monthly donation can be as little as $5.
Watch and Pray: Watch for the quarterly update showcasing the different campaigns your donation impacted.
Commit to giving to one of the causes below, and GiveSendGo Charities will disburse the collected funds to campaigns within the cause you selected.
Supporting single parents and families in need, including financial relief, resources for adoption and foster care, and promoting a healthy family unit.
Funding projects that enhance the environment, such as community service projects, community gardens, and educational initiatives on sustainable living.
Providing aid and support to individuals and communities affected by natural or man-made disasters, focusing on rebuilding and long-term recovery efforts.
These funds are allocated to support community relief efforts for events such as war, school shootings, localized terrorism, and other tragedies that impact communities.
Providing assistance for basic necessities including food, water, transportation, utilities, and bills, ensuring individuals have access to essential resources for daily living.
Supporting mission-oriented work, funding missionary projects, aiding struggling ministries or churches, and providing assistance to ministers in need.
Supporting art and educational programs, privately funded schools, international educational endeavors, and initiatives that promote and sustain the arts.
These funds are designated to support the rescue, rehabilitation, and care of animals, with the goal of promoting their well-being and protecting them from harm.
Providing immediate aid and support during ongoing crises highlighted in the news cycle, primarily directed towards our own Care & Relief campaigns.
Granting support to rescue people caught in human trafficking and assisting individuals in recovery from addiction through rehabilitation programs.
Ensuring access to justice for individuals unable to afford legal representation. Supporting all regardless of their community or background.
Supporting persecuted Christians around the world by meeting their practical needs and providing them with spiritual encouragement.
"For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also."
Matthew 6:21