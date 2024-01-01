What is the Giver Army?

The GiverArmy is a community of people who engage in micro-philanthropy by pledging to donate generously monthly to one of GiveSendGo Charities' supported causes. The donations are pooled together and awarded as grants to qualifying campaigns associated with each selected cause.

By contributing as little as $5 per month, members can significantly impact people’s lives who require significant assistance. So, instead of feeling overwhelmed by the world’s pressing needs, consider joining the GiverArmy to help bring positive change.