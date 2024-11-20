Campaign Image

Gus Thornton Memorial Expenses

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $5,216

Campaign created by Cherry Burnett

Campaign funds will be received by Cherry Burnett

Augustus "Gus" Thornton spent his life making music with his bass guitar and touched everyone that knew him with his gentle kindness.  He is a beloved member of his St Louis music community and his contributions to blues, jazz and soul are known world-wide. Please consider a generous donation to benefit his surviving family as they make arrangements to lay him to rest and celebrate his memory.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 95.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

RIP Gus!

Silent Auction
$ 600.00 USD
1 month ago

What a great celebration of life. The auction went well. I'm so glad Corey picked up the painting and it stays with the family. We loved Gus and will miss him.

Dennis Honkomp
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Theresa Kendrick
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry for your loss of Gus. He was such a gentle soul and a great guy!

Charlie
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

It was an honor to have known.

Brittnie
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Brian Massey
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

My friend and mentor. Thanks for the advice and encouragement.

Rashawn Choice
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

You will truly be missed, especially with you music, smile, and gentle soul. Love you Uncle Gus!!!

Lucy Koncurat
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Fly high 🕊️

Annette Bridges
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Deepest Condolences

Sutphen Eric
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Love love love Gus

Damon dePaolo
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Ron Stoppelmann
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

RIP my friend

Cherie Scott
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My sincere condolences and prayers to the Thornton family

Anonymous Giver
$ 36.00 USD
1 month ago

Ronald Roskowske
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Bryan and Verna Ferguson
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Gus will be missed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

