Gus Thornton Memorial Expenses

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $5,216
Campaign funds will be received by Cherry Burnett
Augustus "Gus" Thornton spent his life making music with his bass guitar and touched everyone that knew him with his gentle kindness. He is a beloved member of his St Louis music community and his contributions to blues, jazz and soul are known world-wide. Please consider a generous donation to benefit his surviving family as they make arrangements to lay him to rest and celebrate his memory.
RIP Gus!
What a great celebration of life. The auction went well. I'm so glad Corey picked up the painting and it stays with the family. We loved Gus and will miss him.
So sorry for your loss of Gus. He was such a gentle soul and a great guy!
It was an honor to have known.
My friend and mentor. Thanks for the advice and encouragement.
You will truly be missed, especially with you music, smile, and gentle soul. Love you Uncle Gus!!!
Fly high 🕊️
Deepest Condolences
Love love love Gus
RIP my friend
My sincere condolences and prayers to the Thornton family
Gus will be missed.
