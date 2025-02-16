Gil Hendrix Housing Crisis

Charles “Gil” Hendrix is a 72-year-old disabled, Christian, senior citizen who is currently confined to a power wheelchair. His landlord has filed a motion in court to break his current lease and take back the duplex apartment where Gil has lived for 18 ½ years. The house, that was converted into two small duplex apartments, was originally built in the 1940s, so rent through the original landlord was very low. However, prior to the current attempt to evict Gil, the current landlord had increased his rent by $310/month over the past three years. Gil, however, found a way to make that work, and would have chosen to stay in his current apartment. Gil has received recent communication confirming a court date for March 21st, so this is becoming a very urgent matter.

Gil’s only source of income is his Social Security benefits. Due to the current cost of rent, that has risen significantly higher nationwide, he cannot afford even a 1-bedroom apartment. Gil has already applied to five different HUD regulated apartment complexes, where rent is based on income, but they have all informed him of long waiting lists that they’ve estimated would take 1-3 years for an available apartment for him and his specific needs. Gil doesn’t have that much time to wait. Gil has also reached out to other agencies, such as the Salvation Army, where he went through an assessment with a case manager. Unfortunately, Gil found out that due to his current health issues and his need for medical equipment, he didn’t qualify for a bed in their homeless shelter. If a judge or jury rules in his landlord’s favor and forces him to vacate his current apartment, Gil would be put out on the streets due to the lack of affordable options. He has nowhere else to go. He needs our help!

Let’s come together and help alleviate Gil’s impending housing crisis! All money donated will be used to help Gil afford an appropriate short-term housing situation. Local extended stay options begin around $500 per week, so his costs are going to add up quickly. Our initial fundraising goal of $25,000 is for one year of accommodations (less Gil’s current rent budget), a monthly storage unit for his personal items, and for moving expenses.

Thank you and God bless!