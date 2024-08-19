Support An ICKSP Seminarian

Praised be Jesus Christ, King and Sovereign Priest.

My name is Joseph Gibson, I'm from San Antonio, Texas, and I am a seminarian for the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest. God willing, and with your gracious assistance, I will continue studying at Saint Philip Neri International Seminary in Gricigliano, Italy for the next seven years.

I was raised Catholic in San Antonio, but never gave much consideration to the Priesthood, and, until Divine Providence granted my conversion, lived my Faith in a very lukewarm manner. This grace led to my discovery in my college years of the Traditional Mass, which became for me the fountain of blessings of which so many saints have written. Towards the end of my time at Texas A&M University I began to believe that I had been neglecting a call to the priesthood. Less than a year after graduation I became convinced this vocation was as a canon of the Institute of Christ the King. After two years of formation, I've only become more certain of this path. The Institute asks all seminarians and candidates to provide their own tuition to help defray the cost of food, housing, and academics. I am also personally responsible for paying the costs of insurance, travel, government fees, among other things. The cost of tuition alone is $1050 per month for September through July of each year. Therefore, I ask for your help in paying for these expenses. More importantly, I ask for your prayers, indispensable in my formation. I pray for all my benefactors, whether material or spiritual, for the great love they express by their support.





N.B.: Since I am a private person, donating to this fundraiser will have no consequences regarding any potential tax deductions. If you prefer a tax deduction, you can donate directly to the Institute’s U.S. Headquarters. However, please follow the steps below exactly, otherwise the donation will not go through, or it won’t be applied to my formation costs: