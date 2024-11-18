Vehicle For The Gibson Family

Hi all,

We're reaching out today with a feeling of defeat, but also a lot of hope. Our family is facing a difficult situation, and we're asking for your help. Josh relies on his car to commute to work. Unfortunately, our vehicle has suffered a major engine failure, and it's no longer operational. With no way to get to work, Josh’s job and our ability to support our family are now in jeopardy.

Like many people, we're already living paycheck to paycheck. We also welcomed our son, Wells, into the world on 11/11/24. For us at this time, the financial burden of purchasing a new car is simply out of reach right now. We know these are tough times for so many, and asking for help isn’t easy. However, we find ourselves in a position where we can’t keep moving forward without a reliable vehicle.



Josh has been doing everything he can to provide for our family, and we’re doing our best to stay afloat, but without transportation, his job and our livelihood are at risk. We’re reaching out to our friends and family to see if anyone can help, whether it's through a small donation or by sharing this campaign with others who may be able to help. We’d also love prayers, as we believe prayers to the Lord can and will make a difference.



Every little bit will have an impact and bring us one step closer to getting Josh back on the road, helping to keep our family’s finances stable. We’re grateful for any help you can offer, and we truly appreciate your support during this challenging time.



Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity. God bless you all.

