In Loving Memory of Gianna Buzzetta

Support the Buzzetta Family in Loving Memory of their precious Daughter, Gianna Isabella Buzzetta





On March 24th 2025, our world lost a treasure and the brightest of lights, Gianna Isabella Buzzetta. She was a precious daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, grand-daughter, girlfriend/soon-to-be fianće, friend, Christian, and gifted executive pastry chef.

She tragically passed away in a hiking accident at Makaleha Falls Trail in the waterfall of her dreams with the forever love of her life, Connor Quinton, in Kapa‘a, Hawaii. She was just 26 years young.

Gianna’s passion for life was evident in her love of family, friends, colleagues and those in need. She enjoyed volunteering at animal rescue shelters and desired happiness for others above herself. Recognizing, listening and assisting them to get help was important. Her quiet and often “spicy” resilience, determination, tenacity, intuitive insight and gentleness left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Her crazy sense of humor lit up a room of laughter that was infectious.

As an executive pastry chef her dedication to perfection in artistry led her to master her talents at Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad. Together they received 3 Michelin stars over the years. She poured herself, her love and creativity into everything she brought to the table.

Her sudden passing has left a paralyzing and unimaginable void in the lives and hearts of her family, friends, and the culinary community that adored her.

As her loved ones navigate this unfathomable loss, we are asking for your support to help the Buzzetta family cover the overwhelming financial burdens that come with such an unexpected tragedy. Funds raised will assist with:

Medical expenses from 2 hospitals life-saving measures

Two life flights transports, helicopter (from the Makaleha Falls Trail to Wilcox Memorial Hospital, Kauai & air flight continuing on to The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu)

Emergency Transport & Ambulance between flight landings and hospitals

Emergency travel flights for family

Gianna’s flight back home to San Diego

Funeral services and memorial arrangements

Securing a final resting place for Gianna





This fundraiser is an opportunity for all who knew and loved Gianna to come together and support her family in their time of need. Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference in helping them honor Gianna’s beautiful life and memory.

While devastated, the Buzzetta family is deeply moved by the outpouring of love and condolences. They are FOREVER grateful to each and every first responder, firefighter, doctor and medical specialist from Kauai to Honolulu that worked selflessly to save Gianna’s life. Most of all Gianna’s love of her life, Connor Quinton who gave heroically every last effort to save her running a great distance desperately getting her help.

Specifically, Captain Francisco “Cisco” Garcia of Rescue 3 and crew, Kauai Fire Department, the angel couple on the trail that came to Connor’s assistance and gave support during the crisis. Sal (brother) and Kalei Buzzetta (sister by marriage), with every ounce of love, they stayed by her side and oversaw crucial decisions in the darkest moments of life until their parents could arrive.

Please share with your friends, family, and community. Your kindness and generosity mean the world to the Buzzetta family as they grieve this unimaginable loss.

With the sweetest of love, humility and gratitude... by the grace of God, together we will rise!



