Get By With a Little Help From My Friends

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $575
Campaign funds will be received by Kaitlyn Campbell
Hi- if you’re here, then you’ve probably already read about why I’m asking for donations. If not, my story is below. Big, big thanks in advance everyone ❤️
Hi friends and family. I’m currently sitting in a hospital bed. 2nd time this month I’ve been admitted. Some of you know but not all of you- I was in a bad car accident (I was not at fault) on July 13th, 2024. My car was totaled and it exacerbated a spinal injury I already had. I’m having spinal surgery on June 24th. I’ve been able to “make it by” since I lost my job after exceeding my leave of absence. I have run out of recourses. Please don’t suggest any rental assistance programs as I’ve tried them all and used a few that can only be used once. I do have DES finally looking into my disability claim. I have an agency helping me through the overwhelming process of trying to get approved. They say it could take 6 months. I’m hoping that’s not the case since I have provided them with all the info and documents that they have requested. I’m embarrassed to be asking for help like this but idk what else to do. I physically just cannot work at the moment, even from home. So as I tell my story humbly and as short and sweet as possible, I try to swallow the embarrassment that I feel in this moment. I’m trying to remember that’s it’s ok to ask for help in absolute desperation. I’ve had a few friends help me out with some $ in the past couple of months. Big shout out to everyone who has helped me. Any little bit can help.
