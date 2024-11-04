Supporting Naz Through Breast Cancer Treatment

Dear Friends and Supporters,

I am reaching out today to share the story of a remarkable woman named Naz, my beautiful mother, who is currently facing a challenging battle against breast cancer. Many of you know Naz as your amazing hairstylist from Salon Jam, who is a hard worker and a beloved member of the Takoma Park community. Unfortunately, in early October, Naz started to feel a lump under her arm near her breast and made an appointment to have it checked out. As we prayed and hoped for benign biopsy results, it turned out to be otherwise, and she was diagnosed with breast cancer (Poorly Differential Invasive Ductal Carcinoma.) What has made this news worse and this journey even more difficult to face is that my mother does not have medical insurance to cover her treatment.

My family and I are looking to raise funds to help Naz receive the treatment she urgently needs. Every little bit counts and your support can make a significant difference in her life.

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your willingness to assist during this challenging time. If you’re able to contribute or know of anyone who might be willing to help, please consider donating. Your support during this tough time means the world to us and my mother.

But more than anything else, I ask that you pray for Naz's speedy recovery and health and continue to send her love, support, and encouragement to fight like hell. Knowing my mother has people like you in her corner provides immense comfort and strength.

Thank you once again for your kindness, love, and generosity.

Warm regards,

Sara