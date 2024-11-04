Campaign Image

Supporting Naz Through Breast Cancer Treatment

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $11,045

Campaign created by Sara Epps

Dear Friends and Supporters,

I am reaching out today to share the story of a remarkable woman named Naz, my beautiful mother, who is currently facing a challenging battle against breast cancer. Many of you know Naz as your amazing hairstylist from Salon Jam, who is a hard worker and a beloved member of the Takoma Park community. Unfortunately, in early October, Naz started to feel a lump under her arm near her breast and made an appointment to have it checked out. As we prayed and hoped for benign biopsy results, it turned out to be otherwise, and she was diagnosed with breast cancer (Poorly Differential Invasive Ductal Carcinoma.) What has made this news worse and this journey even more difficult to face is that my mother does not have medical insurance to cover her treatment.

My family and I are looking to raise funds to help Naz receive the treatment she urgently needs. Every little bit counts and your support can make a significant difference in her life.

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your willingness to assist during this challenging time. If you’re able to contribute or know of anyone who might be willing to help, please consider donating. Your support during this tough time means the world to us and my mother.

But more than anything else, I ask that you pray for Naz's speedy recovery and health and continue to send her love, support, and encouragement to fight like hell. Knowing my mother has people like you in her corner provides immense comfort and strength.

Thank you once again for your kindness, love, and generosity.

Warm regards,  

Sara

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 days ago

You can beat this Naz!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Naz, Sending best wishes for your complete recovery. It may seem long, but you can get through this! ~Sarah Toth

Mike Mangiaracina
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

You used to cut my hair before the pandemic. I always enjoyed our conversations. Hang in there!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Sending prayers for Naz’s full healing and quick recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
15 days ago

sending you blessings for the best of care

Kolya
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

I'm praying for your strength and healing Naz!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
16 days ago

linda martin and max
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

sending love and healing vibes

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

You’ve got this, Naz! You’ve got a community behind you!

Kerri DiZoglio
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

We are so sorry you are going through this, Naz. We are sending you positive thoughts for your treatment and full recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

We are all rooting for you, Naz!

Lori Hill John Robinette
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Thinking of you and sending healing energy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Naz, you are a lovely part of the community. Praying for your healing and speedy recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Sending you strength and wishing you peace throughout your treatment and healing!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Natalie Waltz
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Naz has cut mine and my kids hair many times over the years. We wish her well.

