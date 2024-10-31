Supporting the Gernand Family

On Oct. 29, 2024 at 7:15pm, surrounded by his loving family, Randall William Gernand passed away peacefully and went to be with his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ.

Randy was a wonderful man of God, father, grandfather and friend. He never knew a stranger, always giving of his time & talents. Randy sure had a kind and gentle soul & was a blessing to so many.



As Heaven rejoices with Randy’s homecoming, his friends would like to bless his family by starting this fund to help with Randy’s funeral expenses and other necessities that likely will arise. In lieu of flowers, the family would so greatly appreciate the financial assistance to cover these costs



On behalf of Janet and family, as they travel this difficult road ahead, we thank you so much for this blessing.



Bear one another’s burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ. Galatians 6:3

*Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 3:30pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 5:30pm at Tabor Church, 10500 S. Country Road 300 W., Muncie, IN 47302.



*Burial will take place on November 4th, meeting at 5pm at Ballard & Son Funeral Home, 8212 S. Walnut St., Daleville, IN 47334. The procession will travel to Jones Cemetery where Randy will be laid to rest.





