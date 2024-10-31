Campaign Image

Supporting the Gernand Family

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $6,705

Campaign created by Friends of Randy Gernand

Campaign funds will be received by Janet Gernand

On Oct. 29, 2024 at 7:15pm, surrounded by his loving family, Randall William Gernand passed away peacefully and went to be with his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ.

Randy was a wonderful man of God, father, grandfather and friend. He never knew a stranger, always giving of his time & talents. Randy sure had a kind and gentle soul & was a blessing to so many.

As Heaven rejoices with Randy’s homecoming, his friends would like to bless his family by starting this fund to help with Randy’s funeral expenses and other necessities that likely will arise. In lieu of flowers, the family would so greatly appreciate the financial assistance to cover these costs 

On behalf of Janet and family, as they travel this difficult road ahead, we thank you so much for this blessing.

Bear one another’s burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ. Galatians 6:3

*Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 3:30pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 5:30pm at Tabor Church, 10500 S. Country Road 300 W., Muncie, IN 47302.  

*Burial will take place on November 4th, meeting at 5pm at Ballard & Son Funeral Home, 8212 S. Walnut St., Daleville, IN 47334. The procession will travel to Jones Cemetery where Randy will be laid to rest. 


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Ron and Cheryl Fauquher
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Tim Sheward
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

A friend from WRC...

Westside church of christ
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Makala Patterson
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for the family, Love Brian & Than Huffman (Westside C of C)

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Russ and Julie Campbell
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying that God will bring healing and comfort to your hearts as you remember all the many ways Randy loved you and your family so well. We love you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for the Gernand family in the loss of Randy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Peace and love to you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

May our Lord give all of you a peace that surpasses understanding- knowing that we grieve - but not as the world grieves who are without hope.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Are prayers are with the family. Love your all. May to know the love, the grace, and the peace that can on come from Jesus.

Annonymous
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Dear Janet and Family We were so sorry to hear about Randy. May the Lord bless and keep you. He is near to the brokenhearted and ever faithful.

The Rusie family
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Continuing to lift your family up in prayer and care

Bobbie Westbrook
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you.

