Supporting the Gernand Family

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $6,705
Campaign funds will be received by Janet Gernand
On Oct. 29, 2024 at 7:15pm, surrounded by his loving family, Randall William Gernand passed away peacefully and went to be with his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ.
Randy was a wonderful man of God, father, grandfather and friend. He never knew a stranger, always giving of his time & talents. Randy sure had a kind and gentle soul & was a blessing to so many.
As Heaven rejoices with Randy’s homecoming, his friends would like to bless his family by starting this fund to help with Randy’s funeral expenses and other necessities that likely will arise. In lieu of flowers, the family would so greatly appreciate the financial assistance to cover these costs
On behalf of Janet and family, as they travel this difficult road ahead, we thank you so much for this blessing.
Bear one another’s burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ. Galatians 6:3
*Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 3:30pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 5:30pm at Tabor Church, 10500 S. Country Road 300 W., Muncie, IN 47302.
*Burial will take place on November 4th, meeting at 5pm at Ballard & Son Funeral Home, 8212 S. Walnut St., Daleville, IN 47334. The procession will travel to Jones Cemetery where Randy will be laid to rest.
God bless you and your family.
A friend from WRC...
Prayers for the family, Love Brian & Than Huffman (Westside C of C)
Praying that God will bring healing and comfort to your hearts as you remember all the many ways Randy loved you and your family so well. We love you all!
Praying for the Gernand family in the loss of Randy.
Peace and love to you all.
May our Lord give all of you a peace that surpasses understanding- knowing that we grieve - but not as the world grieves who are without hope.
Are prayers are with the family. Love your all. May to know the love, the grace, and the peace that can on come from Jesus.
Dear Janet and Family We were so sorry to hear about Randy. May the Lord bless and keep you. He is near to the brokenhearted and ever faithful.
Continuing to lift your family up in prayer and care
Praying for you.
