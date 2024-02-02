Gerdsen Family Adoption 2.0

Here we are, we are starting the adoption process again! As many of you know (or may not know) our journey with infertility has been a long one. Though we are continuing to believe for that miracle. We are moving towards another miracle adoption. On September 13, 2022 we received a call we weren’t expecting but yet hoping for. The call was from our agency director about a baby girl that was born the day before. She asked if we would be interested in being presented to the birth parents. Without hesitation, we said yes! At 9pm, we got another call saying we wouldn’t know much until the next morning. We decided to go and grab a few things because we had absolutely nothing for a baby if we were the family chosen. When we pulled into the store parking lot, we got a call from our social worker. She said, “This is the call, they chose you. How quickly can you get to the hospital?” We were in shock! We ran into the store to grab the few essentials we may need for our baby girl, then rushed to the hospital. We were so nervous. We knew she had been exposed to some pretty hard drugs and we didn’t know what her journey would look in the withdrawal period or what effects it would have on her in the future. We were so excited! Finally, a dream had come true and we were going to hold our little miracle that night. We got to the hospital and met our social worker in the parking lot to go up to the maternity ward. We got to the nurses desk and they rolled out our baby girl. We have never seen a more beautiful sight: our perfect 6lb 11oz miracle. We got to our room and I picked her up. Her little body was trembling and had the tiniest jolts due to the withdrawal. She was in our arms and whatever journey was ahead of us, we would go through it together. It’s been over a year of raising the most beautiful, smart, joyful little girl. You all are a part of her journey. Without so many of you giving, we would have never been able to bring her home.

Now we embark on our next miracle journey and we want to invite you all once again to join us. We don’t know how long this journey will be or what it will look like, but we are here for it every step of the way.