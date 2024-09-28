Campaign Image
Help Geraldson's Family Farm Rebuild

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $22,835

Campaign created by Ellery Davidson

Campaign funds will be received by Steffen Geraldson

Our beloved Geraldson's Family Farm was hit hard by Hurricane Helene and could use our help!

The farm, including the family home, the store, 4 large refrigerators (including a large walk-in cooler), some generators, a pump, two vehicles, and all of the fields were flooded with 4 feet of storm surge, resulting in a long (and expensive) road to rebuild. Essentially, the whole property was covered by saltwater which kills plants and will also negatively affect the soil itself. Short term, this will delay their ability to replant for weeks or months until the salt levels go down to an acceptable level. However, if we can help them purchase some new coolers, they can get the store back up and running soon with fresh produce sourced from other trusted farms until they can start growing their own crops again.

The Geraldsons have been a staple in this community for over 60 years and if you know them, you know that they are the first people to jump into action to help those around them. Now it's our turn to return the favor for our favorite fa(r)mily!!

Recent Donations
Show:
Merissa
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family.

Chynna Ratner
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you guys

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous please!

Keith Nicholson
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Build baby build!

Ashley B
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Lord, I pray for the Geraldson Family and their farm. We know you work through all things for those who believe in you and as they rebuild they see you working Lord.

Erin Stephen Brauner
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so thankful for your farm and your amazing family!

Billy McSwain
$ 1250.00 USD
2 months ago

Merissa
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and your family.

Matt H
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Linda Tompkins
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

So looking forward to visiting again soon. I admire your positive attitude as you rebuild. Take good care!

Bob and Louise
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Thinking of you and we so appreciate the beautiful food you have provided the community over the years! I will keep you in my prayers.

Lesley Lebel
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Lindsay Schloss
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Lyga Funk Vogel Cousins
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

We are all thinking of you all, love you and are praying for your safety and recovery- from the Paul Lyga family cousins, Aunt Peg and the Mike Lyga cousins, the Funk family cousins and the Vogel cousins.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

