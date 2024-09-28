Help Geraldson's Family Farm Rebuild

Our beloved Geraldson's Family Farm was hit hard by Hurricane Helene and could use our help!

The farm, including the family home, the store, 4 large refrigerators (including a large walk-in cooler), some generators, a pump, two vehicles, and all of the fields were flooded with 4 feet of storm surge, resulting in a long (and expensive) road to rebuild. Essentially, the whole property was covered by saltwater which kills plants and will also negatively affect the soil itself. Short term, this will delay their ability to replant for weeks or months until the salt levels go down to an acceptable level. However, if we can help them purchase some new coolers, they can get the store back up and running soon with fresh produce sourced from other trusted farms until they can start growing their own crops again.

The Geraldsons have been a staple in this community for over 60 years and if you know them, you know that they are the first people to jump into action to help those around them. Now it's our turn to return the favor for our favorite fa(r)mily!!