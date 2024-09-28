Help Geraldson's Family Farm Rebuild

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $22,835
Campaign funds will be received by Steffen Geraldson
Our beloved Geraldson's Family Farm was hit hard by Hurricane Helene and could use our help!
The farm, including the family home, the store, 4 large refrigerators (including a large walk-in cooler), some generators, a pump, two vehicles, and all of the fields were flooded with 4 feet of storm surge, resulting in a long (and expensive) road to rebuild. Essentially, the whole property was covered by saltwater which kills plants and will also negatively affect the soil itself. Short term, this will delay their ability to replant for weeks or months until the salt levels go down to an acceptable level. However, if we can help them purchase some new coolers, they can get the store back up and running soon with fresh produce sourced from other trusted farms until they can start growing their own crops again.
The Geraldsons have been a staple in this community for over 60 years and if you know them, you know that they are the first people to jump into action to help those around them. Now it's our turn to return the favor for our favorite fa(r)mily!!
Praying for you and your family.
Love you guys
Anonymous please!
Build baby build!
Lord, I pray for the Geraldson Family and their farm. We know you work through all things for those who believe in you and as they rebuild they see you working Lord.
We are so thankful for your farm and your amazing family!
Praying for you and your family.
So looking forward to visiting again soon. I admire your positive attitude as you rebuild. Take good care!
Thinking of you and we so appreciate the beautiful food you have provided the community over the years! I will keep you in my prayers.
We are all thinking of you all, love you and are praying for your safety and recovery- from the Paul Lyga family cousins, Aunt Peg and the Mike Lyga cousins, the Funk family cousins and the Vogel cousins.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.