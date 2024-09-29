Campaign Image

Geraci 7 on Mission

 USD $10,014

Geraci 7 on Mission

Geraci 7 on Mission (www.Geraci7onMission.com) is a family of 7 called as missionaries to Toyama, Japan to assist in starting up the only international Christian school in the entire Toyama prefecture. The area has few churches and only around 200 Christians out of a million people. That's where we come in! We have a passion for evangelism and discipleship. Our 5 children, ages 6 to 16, are the perfect ages to make friends with other children and invite them to Trinity Church and to Trinity International Christian School.

We're being sponsored through Trinity Church Toyama to enter Japan on a missionary visa, so we have no organization to accept donations on our behalf. We're putting everything in God's hands while making our needs known here at GiveSendGo and praying that God will provide through the generosity of His people.

Our immediate needs are our flights to Japan and the shipment of our vehicle and the books we will be using to start up our school. The flight prices fluctuate, but the best we've seen for a family of 7 to fly to Japan is around $7,000. The shipping container to send our vehicle, some of our belongings, and the school books is quoted to cost $13,000. We will be unable to receive a salary until the school opens in April 2024, but we expect to be in Toyama in October to meet members of the community interested in enrolling their students in the school and to get everything prepared to open on time. Rent, utilities, and food to live on between our arrival in Japan and April when we will begin earning a salary will be an expense that we won't be able to calculate until we get there and find out how much it will cost to rent a house that will fit all 7 of us. We will update when we know how much help to ask for because we would never ask for a single penny more than we need.

More than anything else, we would deeply appreciate your prayers for our family as we make the biggest move of our lives away from everyone and everything we know and love. We know God has called us to do this work and that He will be with us every step of the way! Your thoughts and prayers will go with us as we live out our call in obedience to the Great Commission.

God bless you! Thank you so much for partnering with us for the sake of this mission to share the Gospel with the people of Japan.

September/October Update

September 29th, 2024

The first 3 weeks of the new school semester were VERY busy. Sorry for the late update.

English Camp in August was so much fun, but also a ton of work. We had 18 students learning English, songs, and (most importantly) about Jesus. We are preparing young hearts to accept the truth of the Gospel. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!

The new school semester has had its challenges. The first semester taught us that we need another teacher to join the team. Trying to teach 3 grades in one classroom with one teacher was not working well. We have started working for the first 2 weeks in the absence of our much needed colleague. But Reah is here and we can balance the class loads! However, our salary was reduced to help pay for the new scheduled teachers and classes. AMAZINGLY, God moved an anonymous donor to cover the difference for the next few months on the same day that we were informed of the pay reduction. God is very, very good!

We had a very productive meeting with the English Café evangelism outreach leaders. Pray that we will be able to reconnect with the young adults that came before the summer break and that we will be able to make new relationships with adults in the community.

We have been blessed with some family time for us to make some great memories. We took a rainy trip to Taikoyama Land, a HUGE park near Costco that only costs 400¥ for parking and includes a Discovery Center style children's building in the center of the park. We had so much fun, we brought Gideon and Sabrina along the following week.

Later, we drove less than 20 minutes to Iwasehama Beach in Toyama Bay on the Sea of Japan. We saw some surfers and got to experience some shallow waves. The water was quite warm even though the swimming season ended in mid August. There were a few brown eagles flying overhead and gliding on the sea breeze.

We are endlessly amazed by God's creation here in Toyama, Japan. We witnessed the rice farming cycle from planting to harvest. The purple mountains paint the near horizon. The flowers and fruit trees are in nearly every garden. It is a beautiful land of cultivation and lostness. There are so many shrines and temples in every neighborhood. It is a constant reminder of the call we have answered. The opportunity is great, but the workers are few. Across the city of 400,000 people there are less than 400 active Evangelical church members.

We can't thank you enough for your prayers and support. We serve a mighty God.

February Update 2024

February 13th, 2024

It has been a whirlwind of a time in Japan. Between our traveling adventures just getting here, to navigating the process of establishing our lives in Japan, we have been very busy. New phone numbers, new home, new church, new immigration status, new bank account, new car, new insurance, new stores, new food, new ____...

We are excited to be able to serve in our community and build relationships with our neighbors. All for the glory of Jesus Christ and the furtherance of His Gospel of reconciliation and salvation.

Thank you very much for your prayers and partnership. God richly bless you and your family.

Major Update!

December 12th, 2023

It has been a busy and bumpy last few weeks.

Before Thanksgiving I drove up to Chicago from Springfield, Missouri to submit visa paperwork at the Consulate General's Office.

Instead of making another 20+ hour driving trip, we decided to send a USPS Priority Envelope with return postage to return my passport, visa, and Certificate of Eligibility.


It was picked up at 7:23 pm and entered into the USPS system. And it was lost for 10 days. It was found and delivered on Friday December 8th. The visa was approved and we are ready to fly out on December 31st!

We still have some prayer and financial needs. We are working on housing, transportation, and the family visas.

We are going to be launching a Christian school and drawing a small wage, but we would appreciate anything that God might put on your heart to partner with us.


Thank you very much, and God richly bless you,


Tony Geraci 

