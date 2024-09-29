Raised:
Geraci 7 on Mission (www.Geraci7onMission.com) is a family of 7 called as missionaries to Toyama, Japan to assist in starting up the only international Christian school in the entire Toyama prefecture. The area has few churches and only around 200 Christians out of a million people. That's where we come in! We have a passion for evangelism and discipleship. Our 5 children, ages 6 to 16, are the perfect ages to make friends with other children and invite them to Trinity Church and to Trinity International Christian School.
We're being sponsored through Trinity Church Toyama to enter Japan on a missionary visa, so we have no organization to accept donations on our behalf. We're putting everything in God's hands while making our needs known here at GiveSendGo and praying that God will provide through the generosity of His people.
Our immediate needs are our flights to Japan and the shipment of our vehicle and the books we will be using to start up our school. The flight prices fluctuate, but the best we've seen for a family of 7 to fly to Japan is around $7,000. The shipping container to send our vehicle, some of our belongings, and the school books is quoted to cost $13,000. We will be unable to receive a salary until the school opens in April 2024, but we expect to be in Toyama in October to meet members of the community interested in enrolling their students in the school and to get everything prepared to open on time. Rent, utilities, and food to live on between our arrival in Japan and April when we will begin earning a salary will be an expense that we won't be able to calculate until we get there and find out how much it will cost to rent a house that will fit all 7 of us. We will update when we know how much help to ask for because we would never ask for a single penny more than we need.
More than anything else, we would deeply appreciate your prayers for our family as we make the biggest move of our lives away from everyone and everything we know and love. We know God has called us to do this work and that He will be with us every step of the way! Your thoughts and prayers will go with us as we live out our call in obedience to the Great Commission.
God bless you! Thank you so much for partnering with us for the sake of this mission to share the Gospel with the people of Japan.
Blessings to you this Christmas season! God laid it on my heart to send a special gift to help you in your family's endeavor to share the Gospel in Toyana. I follow Monica's posts on Instagram and am so impressed with her sweet spirit and ability to communicate. May God bless your ministry and increase your fruitfulness with many souls saved in 2025.
God bless you all.
Member donation
Have a safe trip. I will miss you.❤️🤟
All to God's glory!
September 29th, 2024
February 13th, 2024
It has been a whirlwind of a time in Japan. Between our traveling adventures just getting here, to navigating the process of establishing our lives in Japan, we have been very busy. New phone numbers, new home, new church, new immigration status, new bank account, new car, new insurance, new stores, new food, new ____...
We are excited to be able to serve in our community and build relationships with our neighbors. All for the glory of Jesus Christ and the furtherance of His Gospel of reconciliation and salvation.
Thank you very much for your prayers and partnership. God richly bless you and your family.
December 12th, 2023
It has been a busy and bumpy last few weeks.
Before Thanksgiving I drove up to Chicago from Springfield, Missouri to submit visa paperwork at the Consulate General's Office.
Instead of making another 20+ hour driving trip, we decided to send a USPS Priority Envelope with return postage to return my passport, visa, and Certificate of Eligibility.
It was picked up at 7:23 pm and entered into the USPS system. And it was lost for 10 days. It was found and delivered on Friday December 8th. The visa was approved and we are ready to fly out on December 31st!
We still have some prayer and financial needs. We are working on housing, transportation, and the family visas.
We are going to be launching a Christian school and drawing a small wage, but we would appreciate anything that God might put on your heart to partner with us.
Thank you very much, and God richly bless you,
Tony Geraci
