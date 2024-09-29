Geraci 7 on Mission (www.Geraci7onMission.com) is a family of 7 called as missionaries to Toyama, Japan to assist in starting up the only international Christian school in the entire Toyama prefecture. The area has few churches and only around 200 Christians out of a million people. That's where we come in! We have a passion for evangelism and discipleship. Our 5 children, ages 6 to 16, are the perfect ages to make friends with other children and invite them to Trinity Church and to Trinity International Christian School.



We're being sponsored through Trinity Church Toyama to enter Japan on a missionary visa, so we have no organization to accept donations on our behalf. We're putting everything in God's hands while making our needs known here at GiveSendGo and praying that God will provide through the generosity of His people.

Our immediate needs are our flights to Japan and the shipment of our vehicle and the books we will be using to start up our school. The flight prices fluctuate, but the best we've seen for a family of 7 to fly to Japan is around $7,000. The shipping container to send our vehicle, some of our belongings, and the school books is quoted to cost $13,000. We will be unable to receive a salary until the school opens in April 2024, but we expect to be in Toyama in October to meet members of the community interested in enrolling their students in the school and to get everything prepared to open on time. Rent, utilities, and food to live on between our arrival in Japan and April when we will begin earning a salary will be an expense that we won't be able to calculate until we get there and find out how much it will cost to rent a house that will fit all 7 of us. We will update when we know how much help to ask for because we would never ask for a single penny more than we need.

More than anything else, we would deeply appreciate your prayers for our family as we make the biggest move of our lives away from everyone and everything we know and love. We know God has called us to do this work and that He will be with us every step of the way! Your thoughts and prayers will go with us as we live out our call in obedience to the Great Commission.

God bless you! Thank you so much for partnering with us for the sake of this mission to share the Gospel with the people of Japan.