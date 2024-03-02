SE Asia Mission Trip

Hey Everyone!

I am so excited to let you all in on something I’ve been praying about for a long time:

This upcoming November I have the opportunity to go on my first ever Mission Trip with Harbor Church, to Thailand & Cambodia! While the details of what I’ll be doing are still up in the air, as a nurse, I’ll be serving on a medical team. I know this will be a life-changing trip and I’m really excited to see what God has in store for our time there.

But, I also need your help. If you would prayerfully consider contributing to my trip, I would be beyond grateful. You can donate using my GiveSendGo link below. But, above all, I just ask that you keep myself, Harbor Church, and community we’ll be serving in your prayers.

If you have any questions or want to hear more about the trip, please let me know!