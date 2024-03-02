Campaign Image

SE Asia Mission Trip

Raised:

 USD $1,450

Campaign created by Geoffrey Tammaro

Campaign funds will be received by Geoffrey Tammaro

SE Asia Mission Trip

Hey Everyone!

I am so excited to let you all in on something I’ve been praying about for a long time:

This upcoming November I have the opportunity to go on my first ever Mission Trip with Harbor Church, to Thailand & Cambodia! While the details of what I’ll be doing are still up in the air, as a nurse, I’ll be serving on a medical team. I know this will be a life-changing trip and I’m really excited to see what God has in store for our time there.

But, I also need your help. If you would prayerfully consider contributing to my trip, I would be beyond grateful. You can donate using my GiveSendGo link below. But, above all, I just ask that you keep myself, Harbor Church, and community we’ll be serving in your prayers.

If you have any questions or want to hear more about the trip, please let me know!

Recent Donations
Show:
Leslie Peterson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Public Health at its best. Do good work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for safe travels, and multiple blessings. May God work through you, in creating miracles. P & D ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

May GOD use you as a blessing Geoff, safe travels. Auntie D.

Nancy Ritchie
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
10 months ago

We will be praying for you, Geoff!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo