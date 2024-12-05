Help Hadleigh get Adopted!

We are looking for help in raising funds to move forward with the Adoption of Hadleigh. While she has always been my daughter, we are at a point where we need to make it official in the eyes of the law. We are doing this for two main reasons. First being that some of the medical decisions for Hadleigh going forward require 2 parental signatures. Those of you who know our family know that getting a signature from the biological other half will be impossible. Secondly, while we have talked about doing this previously, between moving across the country for better medical care for Hadleigh and changing jobs, it has been put off. However, putting off the adoption is no longer an option in order for Hadleigh to receive the best care possible and we as a family would greatly appreciate any financial help that can be given.

We are raising funds that will be used to help pay for the upcoming costs associated with the adoption, the first large need is for getting a retainer paid to a family adoption law firm down here in Texas. This will allow all the paperwork to get moving in the right direction. Any remainder amounts will be used for other lawyer & court fees that arise during this process.

We appreciate everyone that has had our family in your prayers and those who have sent gifts for Hadleigh to use on her hospital days. The love shown to Hadleigh has been tremendous! Our family would greatly appreciate any financial support given to helping make this adoption possible. We understand not everyone is able to help financially, so we just ask for continued prayers above all else as we navigate this new hurdle in our lives.

Thank you and God bless you all!

Love, Andy and Katelyn Gelder