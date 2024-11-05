Support Giana’s Discipleship Journey

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $188
Campaign funds will be received by Giana Velazquez
Hi there! 😊 It’s Giana. I’m on a journey to deepen my relationship with God, and I’ve joined the Chicago Masters Commission discipleship program. To participate, I need to raise $7,500 for tuition but it’s not just for tuition! I’m now living on my own and I have to also account for gas, food, and other things that might come with this journey. It’s a challenging endeavor to tackle alone, and I would greatly appreciate your support! Thank you for considering helping me on this meaningful journey!
I know you will do great things!! God bless
Hope it goes well
I’m so very proud of you! It has been an absolute blessing to watch you blossom from an infant, to a teen and now a faithful woman of God! Love you!
I love you Giana I pray for your success
