Support Giana’s Discipleship Journey

Hi there! 😊 It’s Giana. I’m on a journey to deepen my relationship with God, and I’ve joined the Chicago Masters Commission discipleship program. To participate, I need to raise $7,500 for tuition but it’s not just for tuition! I’m now living on my own and I have to also account for gas, food, and other things that might come with this journey. It’s a challenging endeavor to tackle alone, and I would greatly appreciate your support! Thank you for considering helping me on this meaningful journey!