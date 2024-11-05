Campaign Image

Support Giana’s Discipleship Journey

 USD $7,500

 USD $188

Campaign created by Giana Velazquez

Campaign funds will be received by Giana Velazquez

Hi there! 😊 It’s Giana. I’m on a journey to deepen my relationship with God, and I’ve joined the Chicago Masters Commission discipleship program. To participate, I need to raise $7,500 for tuition but it’s not just for tuition! I’m now living on my own and I have to also account for gas, food, and other things that might come with this journey. It’s a challenging endeavor to tackle alone, and I would greatly appreciate your support! Thank you for considering helping me on this meaningful journey!

Delilah
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I know you will do great things!! God bless

Noel Roman
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope it goes well

Danielle
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I’m so very proud of you! It has been an absolute blessing to watch you blossom from an infant, to a teen and now a faithful woman of God! Love you!

Baylee
$ 8.00 USD
2 months ago

I love you Giana I pray for your success

