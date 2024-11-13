Gato's Rife machine

Greetings Family!

We are asking for your help towards a cause that we believe strongly will serve us as a community.

As a healer, found myself doing work over the past 3 decades, that had never been imagined in my conscience realm.

We often find ourselves stepping into paths we seek that end up truly being for grander purposes than we intended.



Step into our NOW moment would you???



Our beloved companion Gato has inoperable Pancreatic cancer. He is 16 and very healthy, aside from the tumor we are determined to delete.



We have just begun PEMF and are grateful for this technology in our now as an immediate tool, but digital frequency is NOT the same as the micro current.



We know from 6 decades of research on RIFE tech that between 100,000 HZ - 300,000 HZ, Pancreatic cancer cells were destroyed along with many other forms during multiple tests.



We have an opportunity to purchase a Pre Owned RIFE Machine MODEL # A4.0 from a reputable source with more than 30 years experience manufacturing this technology for those who are ready to embrace it.



With this comes an enormous amount of assistance in every aspect. Their library of data, protocols and applications is unmatched. Not to mention real time assistance from protocols to tech support.



Did 👁️ mention they offer protocol assistance for ALL SENTIENT LIFE???

The goal is to begin with Gato as patient number 1.



Then to aid our tribe, as appropriate, moving forward.

This is the vision and my calling to further assist my brothers and sisters. It will become one of the most powerful tools in our arsenal y’all.



We need your help to reach a goal of $2000 to purchase the equipment for our future, collective, healing needs.

It takes a village and in this now…



We need help from our tribe!!!

Thanking y’all in advance for your continued loving support!!!







Namaste,

Gato, Bethanie and Andy



















