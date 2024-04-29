Gastro Social Fundraiser

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $51,652

Campaign created by Fr. Leo Patalinghug

Campaign funds will be received by Table Foundation Company

Hi, I’m Fr. Leo Patalinghug, Priest, Chef and Chair of The Table Foundation, which owns the Grace & Grub Food Truck. We have a mission to serve fresh and unique flavors in Baltimore area while providing work skills and opportunities for those who need a second chance or a helping hand. But NOW, we’re ready to take our mission to the next level with a restaurant space, THE GASTRO SOCIAL, by Grace & Grub!

We now have an opportunity to use a beautiful commissary for our food truck. It's connected to an amazing restaurant space in Baltimore's historic Little Italy Neighborhood. You can now experience our mission in a exciting communal space, where we will have select dining times for the public, host private dinners and offer incredible culinary experiences like wine tastings and cooking classes.

We Need Your Help!

Our goal is to raise $100,000 and with your help, we can make The Gastro Social a reality. These funds will go towards the renovations and upkeep, to help maintain our staff, continue our charitable work & mission of serving food to homeless camps & shelters and providing the right support to people in need

We invite you to join us in harnessing the power of food to do good by donating towards our Fundraiser Campaign. 

You can also support us by booking your parties at The Gastro Social, booking our food truck for your private events or or joining us for our private dinners and culinary events at this beautiful space in Baltimore's Historic Little Italy. Along with your donations, your prayers are most helpful.

For more information go to platinggrace.com/donate

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Am already giving $52.49/ mo to Plating Grace- want the total amount to be $100- not an additional amount!

Judy S
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

God bless you Fr Leo. Thank you for all you are doing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Peter Pusateri
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Deus Vult

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Am already giving $52.49/ mo to Plating Grace- want the total amount to be $100- not an additional amount!

Carmen Robles
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tita La
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

John & I went on a pilgrimage to Italy. A Taste of Italy w Father Leo in August several years ago God Bless Father Leo in all of his ministries !

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanking God for all that you do Fr. Leo!

Deacon Steve and Lorene
$ 3000.00 USD
1 month ago

Judy S
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you Fr Leo. Thank you for all you are doing.

Peter Pusateri
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Deus Vult

George and Anne Polak
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Joyce Stec
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Am already giving $52.49/ mo to Plating Grace- want the total amount to be $100- not an additional amount!

Judith Bock
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Judy S
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you Fr Leo. Thank you for all you are doing.

