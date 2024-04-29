Gastro Social Fundraiser

Hi, I’m Fr. Leo Patalinghug, Priest, Chef and Chair of The Table Foundation, which owns the Grace & Grub Food Truck. We have a mission to serve fresh and unique flavors in Baltimore area while providing work skills and opportunities for those who need a second chance or a helping hand. But NOW, we’re ready to take our mission to the next level with a restaurant space, THE GASTRO SOCIAL, by Grace & Grub!

We now have an opportunity to use a beautiful commissary for our food truck. It's connected to an amazing restaurant space in Baltimore's historic Little Italy Neighborhood. You can now experience our mission in a exciting communal space, where we will have select dining times for the public, host private dinners and offer incredible culinary experiences like wine tastings and cooking classes.

We Need Your Help!

Our goal is to raise $100,000 and with your help, we can make The Gastro Social a reality. These funds will go towards the renovations and upkeep, to help maintain our staff, continue our charitable work & mission of serving food to homeless camps & shelters and providing the right support to people in need

We invite you to join us in harnessing the power of food to do good by donating towards our Fundraiser Campaign.

You can also support us by booking your parties at The Gastro Social, booking our food truck for your private events or or joining us for our private dinners and culinary events at this beautiful space in Baltimore's Historic Little Italy. Along with your donations, your prayers are most helpful.

For more information go to platinggrace.com/donate