Support Gary’s move to Pennsylvania

Y'all may know him as Preacher Gary, the boot and overall bibs-wearing pastor, or possibly that crazy red-headed manager from Chick-fil-A. Regardless, of where or how, I know that many have been positively impacted by his ministry whether it’s been through church, Emmaus, or from selling chicken. ☺️

Gary has decided the time is right to retire from his ministry and move to Pennsylvania to be alongside his children: Ethan and Angel, and his three grandchildren. This decision has come after much prayer and his family is so excited to have him close to be actively part of their daily lives.

We’ve been trying to secure a home here and gone through different waiting lists, etc. This last week, we believe God opened the door(quite literally) to a home that will be perfectly suited for Gary and his dog Neechie. This residence is already set up with accessible accommodations in all the ways we needed making mobility easier. The price is better than we’ve found anywhere else by a couple hundred dollars. And the timing—it will be ready a couple weeks into December—exactly within the timeframe we were trying to aim for. Everything seems perfectly suited for what we’ve been praying for.

Right now, along with your prayers, I kindly ask for help with funds to secure this home and make this move possible. We are looking to have enough for security deposit, first month’s rent, and costs associated with a moving(truck, gas, storage and/or possibly disposal). With a new state, the power company may require a deposit up front as well. I’m trying to plan for all of the unseen costs.

Please if you are able to donate to help Gary and his family, we would really appreciate it. If you aren’t able to support him financially, please still pray 🙏🏻, and share the link.

God is good.

We are going to trust in Him to continue to provide and bring our family back together.